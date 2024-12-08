Chiranjeevi blesses newlywed couple, Allu Arjun poses for pics at wedding. See pics

Actors Chiranjeevi and Allu Arjun were spotted attending a wedding in Hyderabad. Makeup artist Sadhna Singh posted pictures of her work on the bride, which showed the actors posing for pictures with the newlywed couple. (Also Read: Allu Arjun apologises to family of fan who died at Pushpa 2 premiere: ‘I am extremely sorry, I didn't know…’) Allu Arjun and Chiranjeevi attended a wedding in Hyderabad,

Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi attend wedding

Sadhna posted a carousel of pictures showing off the makeup she did for Sanjana Beerapalli’s wedding. The first picture shows Arjun, his wife Allu Sneha Reddy and their daughter Arha posing for a picture with the bride, groom and their family members.

The second picture shows Chiranjeevi blessing the couple as they tie the knot, looking happy for them. Another picture she posted shows Arjun’s brother, Allu Sirish, posing for a picture with his parents, Allu Aravind and Nirmala, apart from the bride and groom’s family members.

Rift in the Allu-Konidela family?

For months now, there have been rumours of a rift between the Allu and Konidela families, though neither party has confirmed this. It all began while Pawan Kalyan competed in the Andhra Pradesh elections, but Arjun visited Nandyal to support his friend and YSRC candidate Silpa Ravichandra Kishore Reddy.

Since then, the internet noticed that his cousin, actor Sai Durgha Tej had unfollowed Arjun on social media, and the latter issued a statement that he remains ‘neutral’. Arjun recently thanked Pawan, who is now the Deputy CM of AP, for passing the GO that allowed them to hike ticket prices for Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Recent work

Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, is running in theatres after its release on December 5. The film did massive business worldwide, bringing in ₹600 crore in 3 days. Chiranjeevi, who was last seen in the 2023 film Bhola Shankar, will soon be seen in Vishwambhara. He has also said yes to films directed by Srikanth Odela and Boyapati Srinu.