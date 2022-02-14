Chiranjeevi visits Sabarimala Temple with wife Surekha Konidela, shares pics: 'Feeling blessed'. See post

Actor Chiranjeevi, who is currently busy shooting for the upcoming Telugu film Godfather, took out time to visit Sabarimala Temple with his wife Surekha Konidela. Taking to Twitter, Chiranjeevi shared pictures from his visit.

In the photos, Chiranjeevi wore a blue coloured shirt, paired it with black pants and shoes. He posed with his wife and other members of the temple. Sharing the pictures, the actor wrote, “Visiting #sabarimalatemple #feelingblessed.”

Ahead of the release of his forthcoming film Acharya in April, Chiranjeevi is said to have gone on a spiritual trip to Sabarimala.

Meanwhile, last week, Chiranjeevi returned to the sets of Godfather, a remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer. The film, as per reports, might also star Salman Khan in a cameo. Salman’s role was originally played by Prithviraj Sukumaran in Lucifer. Chiranjeevi had shared pictures from the sets of the movie on his return.

Fans took to the comments section and lauded Chiranjeevi’s commitment. A person wrote in Telugu, “Hats off to your dedication (sic).” A fan also wrote in Telugu that his dedication deserves to be lauded.

Chiranjeevi currently awaits the release of filmmaker Koratala Siva’s Acharya, in which he’s rumoured to have played dual roles. The film also stars Ram Charan in a key role. Acharya, as per reports, will be about a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations.

The film originally was supposed to mark Trisha’s return to Telugu films after many years. However, she opted out of the project due to creative differences. She was eventually replaced by Kajal Aggarwal. The film also stars Pooja Hegde opposite Ram Charan.

Acharya will be the first time Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan will be seen sharing screen space together in full-length roles. Chiranjeevi had played a cameo in Ram Charan’s Telugu film Bruce Lee: The Fighter a few years ago.

Chiranjeevi has two more projects in the pipeline. Recently, it was announced that he will star in the Telugu remake of the Tamil film Vedalam. The project has been titled Bhola Shankar, and it also stars Keerthy Suresh as his sister. Chiranjeevi also has a Telugu project with director Bobby in the pipeline.

