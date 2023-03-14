Dasara trailer: Nani-starrer film is a blood-soaked story of a man's uprising. Watch

The trailer of Nani’s upcoming film Dasara was released on Tuesday. Going by the visuals, the film looks like a blood-soaked, intense story of one man’s uprising from a small village called Veerlapally, which is surrounded by piles of coal. Also read: Nani claims Dasara will be film of the year 2023, just like RRR

The trailer opens with the introduction of Keerthy Suresh, who appears as the bride. She looks at herself in the mirror and says her groom is lucky to have her. Cut to the next shot, we are introduced to Nani who is fighting atop a moving train carrying coal.

The trailer also gives us a glimpse of Nani’s character. He’s reckless and has the habit of inviting trouble over the smallest of things. The rest of the trailer is full of shots that establish that Dasara will be high on violence. It also shows that Nani plays a fearless character as he punches someone to a pulp towards the end of the trailer.

The film has been directed by debutant Srikanth Odella, Besides Nani and Keerthy Suresh, it also stars Sai Kumar and Shine Tom Chacko among others in key roles.

During the launch of the film last February, Nani described Dasara as “pure raw, rustic, and adrenaline-rush” of a film. The movie is set against the backdrop of Singareni coal mines near Godavarikhani in Telangana.

Speaking at the teaser launch, Nani said, “Last year, RRR came from Telugu cinema. KGF and Kantara came from Kannada cinema. I can confidently and with a lot of pride say that Dasara will come from Telugu cinema in 2023.”

Originally shot in Telugu, Dasara is gearing up for release in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada on March 30. Nani has pinned high hopes on the film. He had said in a recent press interaction that Dasara will be a career-defining film for him. “For a lot of people who’ve said I don’t work out of my comfort zone, this will be the answer. It’s a project that I have great expectations from and I’m sure audiences won’t be disappointed,” he said. The actor was last seen in HIT: The Second Case, in a special cameo appearance.

