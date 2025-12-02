David Beckham sends love to newlyweds Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru, bride calls his gesture sweet

Good wishes and love haven’t stopped flowing for actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who stepped into a new chapter of her life after tying the knot with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in Coimbatore on December 1. Adding to the wave of blessings, football icon David Beckham also sent his heartfelt wishes to the newlyweds, a gesture that left the bride blushing with gratitude. Samantha tied the knot with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore on December 1.

David Beckham sends love to Samantha

Samantha tied the knot with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore on December 1. The actor took to her Instagram account on Monday to share the news through several pictures from the wedding.

As soon as she shared the post, congratulatory messages began flooding the comments section. David Beckham also joined in and shared a heartfelt message in the comment section to send his love to the newlyweds.

Reacting to the news, David wrote, “Congratulations to you both (red heart emoji)” and tagged Samantha. Touched by the message, the bride responded, “Really sweet of you (smiling emoji) Thank you so much!.”

David Beckham shared a heartfelt message for the couple in the comment section.

Last week, Samantha met the former England football captain David Beckham during his trip to Mumbai. They attended an event hosted by Meta India. The UNICEF ambassadors spoke about their philanthropic work there. After the event, on Saturday, Samantha posted a video in which she calls Beckham a great father and husband.

More about Samantha and Raj Nidimoru’s wedding

When it comes to the wedding, the couple opted for a Linga Bhairava Vivaha. Samantha’s traditional bridal look was a showstopper. She opted for a red saree by Arpita Mehta, a handwoven Banarasi piece crafted in pure Katan satin silk by a single master artisan. The saree was adorned with delicate powder-zari buttis and a Nishi-woven border, elevated with subtle beige-gold zardozi work featuring saadi taar, cut dana, kasab embroidery, and tiny mirrors.

Raj, meanwhile, opted for a classic traditional look in an ivory kurta set paired with a textured gold jacket. His ensemble was from designer Tarun Tahiliani’s label.

Samantha was married to Naga Chaitanya from 2017 to 2021. Raj married Shhyamali De in 2015, and they are believed to have separated in 2022. In 2024, rumours of them dating first surfaced. Samantha would also often post pictures with Raj, seemingly confirming them. However, they never spoke about their relationship in public.