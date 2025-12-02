Search
Tue, Dec 02, 2025
New Delhi oC

David Beckham sends love to newlyweds Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru, bride calls his gesture sweet

BySugandha Rawal
Published on: Dec 02, 2025 11:53 am IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu tied the knot with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in Coimbatore on December 1. David Beckham wished the couple on Instagram.

Good wishes and love haven’t stopped flowing for actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who stepped into a new chapter of her life after tying the knot with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in Coimbatore on December 1. Adding to the wave of blessings, football icon David Beckham also sent his heartfelt wishes to the newlyweds, a gesture that left the bride blushing with gratitude.

Samantha tied the knot with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore on December 1.
Samantha tied the knot with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore on December 1.

David Beckham sends love to Samantha

Samantha tied the knot with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore on December 1. The actor took to her Instagram account on Monday to share the news through several pictures from the wedding.

As soon as she shared the post, congratulatory messages began flooding the comments section. David Beckham also joined in and shared a heartfelt message in the comment section to send his love to the newlyweds.

Reacting to the news, David wrote, “Congratulations to you both (red heart emoji)” and tagged Samantha. Touched by the message, the bride responded, “Really sweet of you (smiling emoji) Thank you so much!.”

David Beckham shared a heartfelt message for the couple in the comment section.
David Beckham shared a heartfelt message for the couple in the comment section.

Last week, Samantha met the former England football captain David Beckham during his trip to Mumbai. They attended an event hosted by Meta India. The UNICEF ambassadors spoke about their philanthropic work there. After the event, on Saturday, Samantha posted a video in which she calls Beckham a great father and husband.

More about Samantha and Raj Nidimoru’s wedding

When it comes to the wedding, the couple opted for a Linga Bhairava Vivaha. Samantha’s traditional bridal look was a showstopper. She opted for a red saree by Arpita Mehta, a handwoven Banarasi piece crafted in pure Katan satin silk by a single master artisan. The saree was adorned with delicate powder-zari buttis and a Nishi-woven border, elevated with subtle beige-gold zardozi work featuring saadi taar, cut dana, kasab embroidery, and tiny mirrors.

Raj, meanwhile, opted for a classic traditional look in an ivory kurta set paired with a textured gold jacket. His ensemble was from designer Tarun Tahiliani’s label.

Samantha was married to Naga Chaitanya from 2017 to 2021. Raj married Shhyamali De in 2015, and they are believed to have separated in 2022. In 2024, rumours of them dating first surfaced. Samantha would also often post pictures with Raj, seemingly confirming them. However, they never spoke about their relationship in public.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / David Beckham sends love to newlyweds Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru, bride calls his gesture sweet
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On