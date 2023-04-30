Dino Morea says he's getting 'terrible offers' from Bollywood

Dino Morea says he wants to find more work in Bollywood but the projects coming his way have not been exciting. The actor is seen as a villain in Telugu film Agent. His last Hindi project was Disney+ Hotstar series The Empire. (Also read: Dino Morea: Happy that finally people are seeing me in a new light)

Dino Morea is seen in Telugu film Agent.

In a new interview, Dino says he has deliberately not been picking anything that he is offered in Bollywood because he doesn't want to disappoint his fans.

"To be honest, I have been dying to do something over here. I have been receiving terrible offers. The work that has been coming to me has really been not great, had I done the same then my fans would say ‘What are you doing?’ It's a conscious decision to try and pick decent roles that would take my career one step ahead, rather than five steps behind," he told DNA in an interview.

Dino plays antagonist ‘The God’ in Agent. The shooting of the film took place in diverse locations such as Budapest, Hyderabad, and Oman. It was not easy for the team to shoot in Oman due to the extremely hot weather.

Sharing his experience shooting at different locations, Dino said, "Shooting in Oman was an extremely challenging experience, it was hot and my look for the action we were filming was 4 layers of clothing, and then act out in the bright Sun, I was literally baking. However, the show must go on and we made it happen. It is always exciting to step out of my comfort zone, and I am thrilled to be making my Telugu debut with such an intense and daring character."

Agent is a spy thriller, helmed by Surender Reddy. The film also stars superstar Mammootty and Akhil Akkineni.

Dino was also seen in Tandav and Hostages. He made his Bollywood debut with Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi in 1999 and has also been a part of South cinema including Kandukondain Kandukondain, Julie and Solo.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.