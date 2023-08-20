Dulquer Salmaan reveals an older woman squeezed his butt once: 'It was awkward and very bizarre, I was in pain'

Dulquer Salmaan is getting rave reviews for his new series Guns and Gulaabs. During a recent interview with BeerBiceps' YouTube channel, the actor recalled an incident in which he was inappropriately touched by an ‘older woman’. Dulquer said that after she grabbed his a***, the actor was in pain. He called the experience 'awkward and very bizarre'. Also read: Dulquer Salmaan leaves fans worried as he writes ‘I haven’t slept in a while,' deletes it later

Dulquer Salmaan on his fans

Dulquer Salmaan spoke about an awkward fan incident in a new interview.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When asked why does he think he has such a huge female following, the actor said, “I think this talk of female following has been happening since O Kadhal Kanmani or Sita Ramam. But otherwise I have a solid boy fan following in Kerala... Having said that people know who I am actually, in that there is a connect... I have had weird interactions with maybe slightly older women, not like aunties, but older women, who have taken pictures, and then just sneaked a peck on my cheek. Not very appropriate, but they are sweet. Sometimes it catches you by surprise. I am not even looking there, I am posing for the picture and suddenly there’s a thak (peck)."

Recalls 'bizarre' incident

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When asked if someone has ever grabbed his a**, Dulquer said, “Yes. Again an older lady, I don’t know why... And it was very awkward and very bizarre. I was in pain. I don’t think it was that kind of a grab, I don’t know what... and she was like way older. I don’t know what it meant and I was on stage and a lot of people were standing there and I was like ‘Aunty please come and stand here’. A lot of the times, people don't know where to keep their hands... sometimes it is just on your behind... but this, I was like ‘Why is this happening? And I don't know how to get out of it'. It was bizarre. I completely forgot about this."

Dulquer's recent projects

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

His web series Guns and Gulaabs dropped on Netflix on August 18. It also features Rajkummar Rao, Adarsh Gourav and Gulshan Devaiah. It is a black comedy thriller by Raj and DK of The Family Man and Farzi fame.

Next, Dulquer has King of Kotha releasing on August 24. The upcoming Malayalam action thriller film is directed by Abhilash Joshiy, and also features Aishwarya Lekshmi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.