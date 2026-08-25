Even Dhanush wants to learn acting from this child actor who has worked with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Ravi Teja

This child actor did not have any background in acting and like any other girl her age, still attends school. However, it was her presence on Instagram which garnered attention from many. Her latest film release, Irumudi, alongside Ravi Teja, is now garnerning her widespread acclaim. Even National Award-winning actor Dhanush called her up and said that he wants to learn some acting from her. We are talking about child actor Baby Nakshatra (also known as Nakshathra CM).

What Dhanush said

The child actor received unanimous praise from viewers after her latest film release.

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Nakshatra often posts reels of her transitions in funny dialogues and scenes from films on her Instagram account. She recently crossed one million followers on the platform. In a new reel shared on her Instagram, she was seen having a video call with Dhanush. He said, “Sometime when we meet, I want to learn acting from you. So wonderful, so beautiful. I loved your performance. I wish I could meet you. Someday, we’ll meet. Great job, kanna. God bless you!”

Nakshatra appeared overwhelmed with the praise and thanked Dhanush.

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How Nakshatra was discovered?

{{^usCountry}} Director Shiva Nirvana came across her talent while browsing her Instagram profile, where she regularly posted transition and acting reels. In Irumudi, Nakshatra plays Ravi Teja's daughter. The film stars Ravi as an alcoholic father, Trinadh, who decides to undertake Ayyappa Deeksha for his daughter Manikanta, played by Nakshathra. He has to forgo all his vices for the time period, but finds himself having to protect the girls in the village during a period he’s supposed to be non-violent. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Director Shiva Nirvana came across her talent while browsing her Instagram profile, where she regularly posted transition and acting reels. In Irumudi, Nakshatra plays Ravi Teja's daughter. The film stars Ravi as an alcoholic father, Trinadh, who decides to undertake Ayyappa Deeksha for his daughter Manikanta, played by Nakshathra. He has to forgo all his vices for the time period, but finds himself having to protect the girls in the village during a period he’s supposed to be non-violent. {{/usCountry}}

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Nakshatra has already worked with Prithviraj Sukumaran and Parvathy in I, Nobody. The Malayalam thriller was released in theatres last month to critical acclaim. She made her acting debut with Tamil film, Petta Rap in 2024, which starred Prabhudeva, followed by the Malayalam film Ennum Swantham Punyalan in 2025.