Fans love Samantha Ruth Prabhu's ‘personal ashram’ of Linga Bhairavi at her home: ‘Heartwarming to see your devotion’

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram to post pictures and videos of time well spent at home in Hyderabad. While she posted pictures and videos of everything from her workouts to winning awards and spending time with her pets, what caught everyone's attention was her puja room, featuring the Linga Bhairavi. Take a look. Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted pictures of her personal ashram with Linga Bhairavi at her home.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows glimpse of puja room at home

Some pictures Samantha posted show her dressed in red and gold, participating in a puja at her home. Another picture shows a glimpse of her puja room, with the Linga Bhairavi right in front and centre, with mango leaves and flowers decorating the doorway.

Another picture also appears to show a puja corner at her home, featuring a small, framed picture of Linga Bhairavi, and Samantha praying in front of it. She also remarked in one of the videos that she will be in Hyderabad for three months.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “All that I think, say, do, and aim for should honor my highest self. That’s what came to me during my silence. Now, I just hope I can live it, not just say it.” For the unversed, the Linga Bhairavi was consecrated by Sadhguru of Isha Foundation in January 2010 at the Isha Yoga Centre.

Internet reacts

Numerous people left comments under the video, calling Samantha ‘inspirational’ and commenting that they love her puja room. Podcaster Mona Sharma commented, “What an honor to know you. Love your own personal #ashram at home. Creating a space where your love and light can resonate!” Actor Vishnupriya wrote, “Linga Bhairavi (heart eyes and heart emojis).”

Talking about a picture of Samantha where she holds badge with silence written on it, a fan wrote, “Yes, silence truly helps us reflect and reconnect with ourselves. I’m so glad it has helped you too.” They also added, “It’s also heartwarming to see your devotion to Devi Linga Bhairavi, she indeed takes care of her devotees in ways beyond our understanding.” A fan even wrote, “I love your puja room and Devi looks resplendent.”

Fans also thought that Samantha was inspirational for showing how she works out and more, with one of them writing, “An absolute inspiration.” Another wrote, “Ur such a brave woman mam. Ur an inspiration to a whole new generation of people.”

Samantha was last seen in the 2023 Telugu films Shaakunthalam and Kushi, as well as Raj & DK’s 2024 Prime Video web series Citadel: Honey Bunny. She is currently filming for their Netflix series, Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom, and a Telugu film titled Maa Inti Bangaram, which she will also produce.