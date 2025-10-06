Samantha Ruth Prabhu says she's ‘finally’ returning to Telugu soon with Maa Inti Bangaram

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in the 2023 films Shaakuntalam and Kushi, both in Telugu. This year, she returned to Tollywood, but only to play a cameo in Subham, a horror comedy film she produced under her banner, Tralala Moving Pictures. In a Q&A session held on Instagram, Samantha confirmed that she is returning to the Telugu film industry with a new project. (Also Read: Did Lakshmi Manchu hint that Samantha Ruth Prabhu is not getting work in Tollywood after divorce from Naga Chaitanya?) Samantha Ruth Prabhu stars in and produces Maa Inti Bangaram which has yet to go on floors.

Samantha about Maa Inti Bangaram

In 2024, on Samantha’s birthday, she announced that she would star in and produce a project titled Maa Inti Bangaram. The first look poster showed her dressed in a saree while wearing a mangalsutra. With blood smeared on her face and henna-covered hands, Samantha can be seen holding a gun in the poster.

While there have been no updates on the film since then, the actor confirmed that it has not been shelved. When asked about her ‘next Telugu projects’, she shared in a video on her Instagram stories, “Finally, I have an answer to this question. Maa Inti Bangaram. It's finally starting this month.” The film’s director and other details have yet to be revealed.

Recent work

Samantha was last seen in the 2024 Prime Video series Citadel: Honey Bunny by Raj & DK. She is now also shooting for a Netflix series titled Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom with the duo. Since being vocal about her myositis diagnosis in 2022 after her divorce from Naga Chaitanya in 2021, Samantha has invested in several wellness brands.

Talking about it on the Q&A, she said, “A quote that changed my life and continues to change my life, and gives me complete perspective is ‘You will find your purpose in the things that bother you.’ Everything that I am a part of, if you draw a map, it will all be connected to things that bother me. And I think that simplified my life in many ways.” She also spoke about how Isha Foundation is her ‘second home’ and has been her support system through ‘many ups and downs’.