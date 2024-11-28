Game Changer song NaaNaa Hyraanaa: Kiara Advani-Ram Charan's song is an explosion of colours. Watch

Game Changer song Naanaa Hyraanaa: The makers of Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's next have released the new song from the album, and it is a melodious romantic track named Naanaa Hyraanaa. Picturized on beautiful and exotic locations, the song features Ram and Kiara's characters romancing each other. (Also read: Game Changer teaser: Ram Charan sports 3 different avatars in Shankar film with Kiara Advani. Watch) Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in the music video for Nana Hyraanaa.

About Naanaa Hyraanaa

Sharing the song on his X account, Ram Charan added in the caption: “Melody of the year!!! One of my favorite tracks from #GameChanger has got to be NaaNaaHyraanaa @singer_karthik's vocals blend perfectly with @shreyaghoshal's mesmerizing voice creating a truly unforgettable experience. @MusicThaman’s melody is simply superb. Rockstar choreography that is worth all the praise, @BoscoMartis you killed it.”

The track features Ram romancing Kiara in beautiful locales, dressed in colour co-ordinated outfits. Although not the entire choreography of the song was released, the lyrical video teased some beautiful dance moves of Kiara.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the song, a fan commented, “The tunes and vocals are so beautiful.” A second fan said, “Kiara looks stunning in these costumes. Her chemistry with Ram Charan looks promising.” A comment read, “Grand visuals, like an explosion of colours!” “Can't wait for Game Changer,” commented another.

Game Changer sees Ram and Kiara work together again after the 2019 film Vinaya Vidheya Rama, directed by Boyapati Srinu. While the film was a flop, their chemistry was praised and fans have been waiting to see them together again on-screen. Game Changer is set in the world of electoral politics and tells the story of an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer. More details about the film's plot have been kept under wraps at the moment.

Thaman S has composed the film’s music. The songs Jaragandi and Raa Macha Macha have already been released from the movie and received mixed reviews. Game Changer will be released in all south Indian languages and Hindi on January 10 to coincide with Sankranthi.