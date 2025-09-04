Ghaati release glimpse trailer: Anushka Shetty turns mass 'hero', eliminates armies; fans say ‘OG superstar returns’

Ghaati release glimpse trailer: Krish Jagarlamudi’s upcoming film Ghaati, starring Anushka Shetty and Vikram Prabhu in lead roles, will be released in theatres on 5 September. A day ahead of the film’s release, the makers released a new trailer that shows Anushka’s character in all her glory. Take a look. Ghaati release glimpse trailer: Anushka Shetty plays Sheelavathi in Krish's film.

Ghaati release glimpse trailer

The new one-minute, twenty-one-second-long trailer begins with Anushka’s character, Sheelavathi, twirling a stick before breaking it into two. It hints that she and her husband, played by Vikram, lead a happy life together before something shatters their peace. Anushka is shown eliminating people ruthlessly before saying, “Those people won’t back down…these people won’t back down. Then I won’t back down either.” A song composed by Sagar Nagavelli that plays in the background also hints that she is forced into fighting back due to circumstances.

Sharing the trailer on X (formerly Twitter), one fan called it “Anushka’s KGF.” Another wrote, “Silence broken… OG Lady Superstar returns.” One excited fan even wrote, “#Ghaati maaan this should have been the trailer (fire emojis) the bgm, cuts, action. My queen @MsAnushkaShetty is gonna cook cook cook.” Numerous fans called her a ‘queen’ or ‘og superstar’ in the comments, while one wrote on YouTube, “Damn! Kottestunam ee sari (We are scoring a hit).”

About Ghaati

Ghaati is a crime drama produced by Yeduguru Rajeev Reddy and Saibabu Jagarlamudi under First Frame Entertainments and presented by UV Creations. It is directed by Krish and written by Chintakindi Srinivas Rao. The film's promotional material teased that it would be the story of a victim who decides to fight back and becomes a dreaded criminal. Ghaati marks Tamil actor Vikram Prabhu’s debut in Telugu cinema. The film saw numerous postponements after being initially scheduled for release in April and later July. It is now releasing in theatres on 5 September.