Hari Hara Veera Mallu box office collection day 6: Pawan Kalyan film shows no growth, struggles to cross 80 crore

Hari Hara Veera Mallu box office collection day 6: Expectations were high from Pawan Kalyan's historical epic film Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which released in theatres after several delays on July 24. However, the response has been mixed so far, with many pointing out the poor VFX and weak script of the film. Has the film shown growth over the weekdays after all? The latest update on Sacnilk have pointed out no such good news for the makers as the film saw yet another dip. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut reacts to Pawan Kalyan calling her ‘stronger’ actor than Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra) Hari Hara Veera Mallu box office collection day 6: Pawan Kalyan-starrer was criticised for its shoddy VFX and storyline.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu box office trends

The report stated that Hari Hara Veera Mallu collected ₹ 1.34 crore, as per early estimates, on Tuesday. It is the lowest single-day collection for the film so far. The film's highest single-day collection still remains its opening day numbers at ₹ 34.75 crore. Over the weekend, there was no significant growth as the film saw a dip in collections, and Sunday's figure stood at ₹10.6 crore. The total collections of the film as of Tuesday are at ₹78.69 crore.

About the film

Hari Hara Veera Mallu revolves around an outlaw named Veera Mallu (Pawan) heading to Delhi from Golconda in search of the Koh-i-Noor, though he also has an ulterior motive for going there. Ruling from the Lal Qila (Red Fort) is Aurangzeb (Bobby), who would like nothing more than to bend the country to his will. The first part ends by teasing a face-off between the two and revealing the title of the sequel.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is partly directed by Krish, but AM Rathnam’s son, filmmaker Jyothi Krisna, took over the project after Krish walked out.

Jyothi addressed the trolling that the film has received ever since its release in an interview with ABN, and said: “Anyone will troll only those who are in the limelight… There are 4400 shots in the film that required CGI. I knew in my heart that a few shots weren’t up to par, but it wasn’t something huge. We needed to hold special premieres for which tickets were sold out, and they turned that minor issue into something major.”