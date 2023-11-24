Hi Nanna trailer released: This Nani and Mrunal Thakur drama seems like a heartwarming watch

Debutant director Shouryuv’s Nani and Mrunal Thakur-starrer Hi Nanna will hit screens on December 7. The film, which also sees Kiara Khanna and Shruti Haasan in key roles, seems like a rom-com that delves on the relationships a man has with his daughter and lover. (Also Read: Nani says he would ‘definitely say no’ if asked to appear as guest on Koffee With Karan)

The trailer

Mrunal Thakur and Nani in a still from Hi Nanna

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The intriguing trailer opens with Viraj, played by Nani, telling his child the story of a king without a queen. When his little one requests him to narrate her mother’s story, he seems to hide things from her. While Yashna, played by Mrunal Thakur, asks the girl to imagine her in the place of her mother, the trailer seems to hint that Shruti Haasan’s character will be her biological mother. While the makers don’t reveal it all, the trailer hints that there’ll be a lot to unpack when it comes to the film’s story.

Hi Nanna is all about…

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interview with Hyderabad Times, Shouryuv described the film as a ‘warm hug.’ He said, “The film will be all about love; it can be between parents and children or something more. The twists and turns the characters go through in a bid to find love is what it’s all about. Let’s just say, it’ll be like a warm hug.”

The promotions

Nani has been busy promoting the film and his strategy seems to have won hearts. The teaser gave a glimpse of how heartwarming the film would be and Nani has been candid while interacting with fans that they will love the film. Banking on the upcoming Telangana elections, Nani also dressed up as a politician and released a ‘manifesto’ for his make-believe political party, which made fans chuckle.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nani’s upcoming projects

Nani was last seen in Dasara, which hit screens earlier this year. After Hi Nanna, he will be seen in an instalment of HIT, directed by Sailesh Kolanu. He is currently shooting for Saripoda Sanivaram with Vivek Athreya after their last film together, Ante Sundaraniki, was a huge success.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.