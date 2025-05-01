HIT The Third Case box office collection day 1: Nani gets his 2nd biggest opening after Dasara at 18 crore

HIT 3 box office collection day 1: Sailesh Kolanu’s third instalment in his HIT (Homicide Intervention Team) series, HIT: The Third Case, was released in theatres on May 1. According to Sacnilk, the film starring Nani, Srinidhi Shetty and Prateik Smita Patil has collected ₹18 crore net in India on its opening day. (Also Read: HIT The Third Case movie review: Blood-soaked Nani steals the show in this gory fest that could've been better) HIT 3 box office collection day 1: Nani plays SP Arjun Sarkaar in Sailesh Kolanu's film.

HIT 3 box office collection

The trade website reports that HIT 3 collected Rs18.18 crore net in India on its opening day. The film had a strong 87.82% Telugu occupancy, with the afternoon shows registering 92.37%.

This is one of Nani’s biggest openings, coming close to Dasara (2023), which collected ₹23.2 crore on opening day. The film beat the openings of Ante Sundaraniki (2022), Hi Nanna (2023) and Saripodhaa Sanivaaram (2024), which had collected ₹6.25 crore, ₹4.9 crore and ₹9 crore respectively on their opening days.

Nani's previous films Opening numbers Dasara (2023) ₹ 23.2 crore Saripodhaa Sanivaaram (2024) ₹ 9 crore Ante Sundaraniki (2022) ₹ 6.25 crore Hi Nanna (2023) ₹ 4.9 crore Prev Next

Nani, thrilled with the response the film has been getting called HIT 3 a ‘box office mayhem’ on his Instagram, writing, “This MAY it’s MAYHEM at BOXOFFICE. I love you all. Today it’s Arjun sarkaar’s turn. This truly is memorable. Onward and upward (heart emoji) #HIT3.”

About HIT: The Third Case

Sailesh’s HIT 3 sees SP Arjun Sarkaar (Nani) solve a series of murders occurring with the same modus operandi across the country. The mystery behind these killings is more sinister than just a serial killer on the loose. Srinidhi plays Mrudula in the film while Prateik plays Alpha. The film featured cameos from some old characters in the HIT franchise, setting the stage for HIT: The Fourth Case by the end of it.

Hindustan Times’ review of HIT 3 reads, “HIT: The Third Case shines when it comes to Nani’s performance and the super-fun cameos. Sailesh has already upped the ante with the film, because he delivers flashes of brilliance between the run-of-the-mill.”