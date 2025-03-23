India's richest comedian has 500 crore net worth, more than even Ranbir Kapoor; it's not Kapil Sharma

That Kapil Sharma is the most popular comedian in India is a largely agreed-upon fact. With his shows, stage acts, and film appearances, he has become a household name across the country. Many would assume that he would be the richest one as well. But one 'king of comedy' sits comfortably atop that throne, far beyond the reach of Kapil and even many Bollywood stars. (Also read: India's highest-paid actress earns ₹30 crore per film, has no release in 6 years, yet beat Deepika, Alia Bhatt, Kareena) India's richest comedian is also an avid sculptor and painter.

India's richest comedian

Veteran Telugu actor Brahmanandam, known in Tollywood as the 'King of comedy', is reportedly the richest comedian in India. Across a career that has seen him appear in over a thousand films (a world record), Brahmandandam has amassed a wealth of $60 million, according to DNA and MoneyControl. This translates to a net worth of over ₹500 crore, making the actor richer than not just all the comedians of India, but even A-list actors such as Ranbir Kapoor ( ₹350 crore), Prabhas ( ₹300 crore), and even Rajinikanth ( ₹400 crore).

Nobody among the other popular comedians in India has managed to come close to Brahmanandam. Kapil Sharma has a reported net worth of ₹300 crore, while none of the other comics in India cross even ₹100 crore with their net worth.

How Brahmanandam made his millions

Originally a lecturer in an AP college, Brahmanandam began his showbiz career in the 80s as a theatre artist known for his mimicry skills. This led to a TV debut in 1985 and a film debut in 1987. Aha Naa Pellanta! became his breakthrough and offers flooded. In the 90s, Brahmanandam was said to be in every second or third Telugu film made as makers considered him 'essential'. This prolificity, coupled with the demand, allowed him to increase his fees and earn more than even top heroes each year. In 2012, he was felicitated by the Guinness Book of World Records for having the most screen credits for any living actor. By 2020, he had crossed Prem Nazir to have the most credits of any actor ever. Brahmandandam has continued acting into his 60s and while he is not as prolific, he still charges a premium for his appearances.