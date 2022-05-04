Inside Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar's Paris trip with kids: Family selfies, lunches at Michelin star restaurants, more

Actor Mahesh Babu, who is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming Telugu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata, is currently having a gala time with his family on a holiday in Paris. Mahesh’s wife Namrata Shirodkar has been sharing pictures from the trip on her Instagram account. In her new Story, she shared a picture from their family lunch. Also Read: Mahesh Babu returns to the sets of Sarkaru Vaari Paata in Hyderabad after a break of four months, see pic

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Namrata shared a picture from their family lunch on her Instagram Story, in which she, Mahesh, and their children-- Sitara Ghattamaneni and Gautham Ghattamaneni were seen posing for the camera. She captioned it: “Nothing beats a Michelin star lunch with my superstars (sic).” The perfect family picture was photobombed by a waiter in the background.

Namrata Shirodkar share pictures from Paris trip.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mahesh also shared a picture with his daughter Sitara from their hotel room. It showed Mahesh trying to take some rest but Sitara in a playful mood. Namrata and Sitara also recreated a picture they clicked years ago in the same spot.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Over the last few days, Namrata has been sharing pictures from the trip. In one of her posts, she shared a picture with a family friend they met in Paris. She captioned the post: “Coffee, croissants and cakes!! No trip is ever complete without Mlou! Friends for life (sic).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Sarkaru Vaari Paata will release on May 12. Directed by Parasuram, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh. The film marks the maiden collaboration between Mahesh Babu and director Parasuram. The makers recently filmed a grand song to mark the completion of the project. The team had teased fans with two pictures from the sets. As per the film’s composer SS Thaman, it’ll be a peppy num. Also Read: Sarkaru Vaari Paata trailer: Mahesh Babu is a loan agent who beats bad guys but also has a soft, romantic side. Watch

Mahesh will soon commence his work on his next yet-untitled Telugu project with filmmaker Trivikram. In the film, actor Pooja Hegde will star opposite him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON