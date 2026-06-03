Is Allu Arjun and Lokesh Kanagaraj's much-awaited AA 23 shelved? Writer shuts down rumours

Ever since Allu Arjun’s yet-to-be-titled AA 23 with Lokesh Kanagaraj was announced in March, the song composed by Anirudh Ravichander caught on like fire on Instagram Reels as fans waited for an update. However, when rumours circulated recently that a much-awaited pan-India film was shelved, fans panicked and wondered if it was this film. The team shut down rumours.

Team shuts down rumours AA 23 is shelved

Allu Arjun will play the lead in Lokesh Kanagaraj's yet-to-be-titled AA 23.

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It has been four years since Lokesh’s hit Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram hit screens and made waves. Writer Rathna Kumar who worked on the film re-tweeted an old Lokesh tweet about Vikram from the film’s release date. Re-sharing it, he wrote, “Please do revisit #Kaithi before getting into the world of #Vikram. One Tweet & THE REST IS HISTORY. It always feels proud to be part of this. Thank you @Dir_Lokesh for this Life time settlement.”

Please do revisit #Kaithi before getting into the world of #Vikram.



One Tweet & THE REST IS HISTORY 🔥💥.



It always feels proud to be part of this. Thank you @Dir_Lokesh for this Life time settlement 🫂♥️.



Can’t wait for #AA23 #4YearsofVikram https://t.co/MP4ls8JWBv — Rathna kumar (@MrRathna) June 3, 2026

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{{^usCountry}} Then addressing AA 23, he simply added, “Can’t wait for #AA23. #4YearsofVikram.” Rathna is a writer who worked on all Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) films such as Kaithi (2019), Vikram and Leo (2023). He has also worked on Master (2021) with Lokesh. Amid rumours of the film being shelved, this seemed confirmation otherwise. Fans were thrilled with the announcement, with one X (formerly Twitter) user commenting, “THE PLAN IS ON #AA23.” Numerous others commented with clips from the announcement video, thankful that the film wasn’t shelved. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Then addressing AA 23, he simply added, “Can’t wait for #AA23. #4YearsofVikram.” Rathna is a writer who worked on all Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) films such as Kaithi (2019), Vikram and Leo (2023). He has also worked on Master (2021) with Lokesh. Amid rumours of the film being shelved, this seemed confirmation otherwise. Fans were thrilled with the announcement, with one X (formerly Twitter) user commenting, “THE PLAN IS ON #AA23.” Numerous others commented with clips from the announcement video, thankful that the film wasn’t shelved. {{/usCountry}}

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This all began when an X account posted on Tuesday: “Shelved ?? A Big Budget Pan India Movie which was announced in a very celebrating manner is now stuck in a Limbo over budget constraints. The Makers are searching for financiers, but things aren’t working as per expectations, Potential of this movie is Huge, official announcement regarding this expected to arrive soon. Loss for cinema if reports are correct.” They did not specify the film they were talking of.

Allu Arjun’s upcoming films

Arjun spent five years of his career with Sukumar’s Pushpa: The Rise (2021) and Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024). He played a daily wage worker turned red sanders smuggler, for which he won a National Award. The sequel is one of the highest-grossing Indian films and the highest-grossing Telugu film.

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He is now shooting for Atlee’s Raaka with Deepika Padukone. The first look, which was released in April, shows the actor with a bald head, beard and his hand covered in fur. Further details about the film, including music by Sai Abhyankkar, have yet to be released.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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