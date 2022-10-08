Jayam Ravi, Mohan Raja react as their parents pose with Ponniyin Selvan I and GodFather posters

Actor Jayam Ravi, who was recently seen in Ponniyin Selvan 1, and his brother-filmmaker Mohan Raja, who directed GodFather, have reacted as their parents posed with their film posters. Taking to Twitter, Mohan shared a photo in which their father posed in front of a Ponniyin Selvan poster at a theatre. Next to him, their mother smiled as she stood in front of a GodFather poster. (Also Read | Ponniyin Selvan I box office week 1 collection: Film crosses ₹325 cr worldwide)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the tweet, Mohan wrote, "Proud parents !!! #PS1 #Godfather." Quote tweeting him, Jayam shared it with a smiling face with halo emoji. Reacting to the tweet, a fan said, "Loved both movies bro @jayam_mohanraja. Ultimate refined remake and fictitious portrayal of Raja Raja Chola @actor_jayamravi." "No success is bigger than that smile filled with proudness on your mom's face. Congratulations for #BlockbusterGodFather," said another person.

Mohan shared a photo in which their father posed in front of a Ponniyin Selvan poster at a theatre.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared a tweet, "Brothers are ruling USA Box Office. Younger Brother @actor_jayamravi 's #PS1 and Elder Brother Director @jayam_mohanraja 's #GodFather are the Top 2 Indian movies at the USA Box Office at present." He also tweeted, "#PS1 and #GodFather are the Top 2 movies in India Box office also..." Quote tweeting him, Mohan had shared his tweet.

Helmed by Mani Ratnam, Ponniyin Selvan has so far raised over ₹300 crore in its worldwide gross box office collection. Apart from Jayam, the film also stars Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan and Aishwarya Rai. The Tamil historical drama hit theatres globally on September 30.

Based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 historical fiction novel, Ponniyin Selvan chronicles the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman (played by Jayam), a powerful king who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I. The film released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

GodFather, helmed by Mohan Raja, stars Chiranjeevi in the lead role while Salman Khan plays an extended cameo. The film has grossed ₹38 crore worldwide so far. Apart from Chiranjeevi, GodFather also stars Nayanthara. The political action thriller is a remake of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's 2019 Malayalam directorial Lucifer, which featured Mohanlal, Vivek Oberoi and Manju Warrier in the lead roles.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON