Ponniyin Selvan I box office week 1 collection: Film crosses 325 cr worldwide, is 3rd highest-grossing Tamil movie ever

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: I, based on the eponymous novel by Kalki, continues to perform well at the box office. As per trade sources, the film has earned more than ₹325 crore gross globally in seven days. Ponniyin Selvan: I released in theatres worldwide on September 30 in five languages – Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The period film had done a business of ₹318 crore gross worldwide in six days, earning ₹130 crore in Tamil Nadu alone. Also read: Ponniyin Selvan I box office day 6 collection

Trade analyst Trinath confirmed that Ponniyin Selvan: I, also known as PS1, grossed more than ₹325 crore at the box office worldwide in its first week. “PS1 is having an excellent run at the box office. In seven days, the film has grossed more than ₹325 crore and is set to cross ₹350 this weekend... This is the sixth Tamil film to enter ₹300 crore club after movies such as 2.0, Enthiran, Kabali, Bigil and Vikram,” Trinath said. Ponniyin Selvan: I is now only behind 2.0 and Vikram, after overtaking Kabali and Enthiran's box office collections in the past two days.

Ponniyin Selvan: I tells the story of the early life of Arulmozhivarman (Ponniyin Selvan), who later became the Chola emperor Rajaraja I (947–1014). PS1, which is made on a huge budget of ₹150 crore, registered the best Tamil opening of 2022 with a gross opening worldwide collection of ₹80 crore. As per Lyca Productions, the film’s co-producers, Ponniyin Selvan: I has become the ‘fastest ₹100 crore grosser in Tamil Nadu’ and continues to ‘break records’.

The film stars Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi among others. Ponniyin Selvan: I marked Aishwarya’s comeback to Tamil cinema after a decade. Aishwarya plays dual roles – Nandini and her mute mother Mandakini Devi.

The second part of Ponniyin Selvan will be released in cinemas next year. Filmmaker Mani Ratnam had recently said in a media interaction that he was glad he could make the film into two parts, and release part 1 now as audiences are ready to watch a film in multiple parts.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON