Jayammau Nischayammu Raa on OTT: Jagapathi Babu’s show brings out Nagarjuna’s emotional side through his sister’s words

Jayammu Nischayammu Raa with Jagapathi is Zee5's new talk show hosted by versatile Telugu star Jagapathi Babu. The first episode, featuring Akkineni Nagarjuna, is now available for streaming

Not many know that Jagapathi Babu and Nagarjuna are close friends in real life, and the same chemistry was evident on the show. A special highlight of the first episode was the presence of Nagarjuna's sister Susheela and brother Venkat, who appeared for the first time as a family. They shared many interesting aspects of Nagarjuna's life.

Nagarjuna’s sister revealed how Nagarjuna has been a constant support to her family ever since she lost her husband. Susheela recalled an incident when her husband was on his deathbed, saying that Nagarjuna came to her house, sat beside him, and promised that he would take care of the family for the rest of his life. After hearing Nagarjuna's emotional words, her husband passed away peacefully.

Jagapathi Babu also brought out Nagarjuna's emotional side by asking about his legendary father, ANR. Nagarjuna recalled his father’s last days in the hospital and how he passed away with his family by his side. All this was showcased in a very emotional manner.

Nagarjuna recalls his father ANR’s reaction after watching Annamayya

The two stars shared some fun moments and also spoke about Nagarjuna’s unconventional choices in his film career and how his father, the great ANR became emotional after watching his film Annamayya. Not only this, but Jagapathi also teases Nagarjuna about his favorite female co-stars and lady-killer image.

Those who have streamed the show are praising the way Jagapathi Babu has hosted Jayammu Nischayammu Raa in a mature yet fun way.

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna is in the news as his new film Coolie has opened to record collections everywhere. The star hero played a negative character named Simon for the first time in his career.