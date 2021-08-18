Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Jr NTR brings home India's first Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule, see pic
telugu cinema

Jr NTR brings home India’s first Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule, see pic

Actor Jr NTR's publicist Mahesh Koneru shared a picture of the car on Instagram. See here.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 18, 2021 01:16 PM IST
Jr NTR will be seen next in RRR.

Actor Jr NTR, who is currently gearing up for the release of SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus RRR, has become the first Indian to get his hands on Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule which was officially launched in the country on Monday.

Automobiliardent, a popular Instagram page that follows all the major developments in the automobile space, broke the news.

“Country’s first Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule finds home in Hyderabad. This one comes finished in Nero Noctis Matte with Arancio Argos as the contrast color. Seen here in Bangalore before delivery, this car will make its way to actor @jrntr’s garage,” read their post.

This post was reshared by Jr NTR’s publicist Mahesh Koneru on his instagram page.

On the career-front, Jr NTR is currently busy wrapping up work on RRR, in which he shares screen space with Ram Charan for the first time.

Jr NTR's publicist also shared a picture of the car.

RRR, which is being made on a massive scale, will be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

Also read: When Amitabh Bachchan recalled shooting Khuda Gawah in Afghanistan's 'extremely troubled times'

“This will be a fictional story on the lives of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. There are gaps in the lives of these legendary freedom fighters that we don’t know about. We don’t know what happened in their lives in these years. It is through this fictional story we’d like to show what could have happened in their lives and what would have happened if they met and bonded,” Rajamouli said at the film’s launch in 2019.

The film, which will be dubbed and released in Hindi, also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani and Shriya Saran in important roles.

jr ntr lamborghini urus rrr

