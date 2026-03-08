Jr NTR’s Bengaluru visit creates chaos as fans breach security, damage escalator inside hospital premises

As the crowd swelled, the situation became increasingly difficult for security personnel and local police to manage. In the rush to enter the building and reach the area where the actor was expected to appear, several fans reportedly crowded onto an escalator inside the hospital complex. The excessive pressure and uncontrolled movement damaged the escalator, forcing authorities to temporarily halt access to that section of the building.

According to reports, the excitement among fans quickly turned chaotic as the crowd surged toward the entrance soon after the actor arrived. Videos circulating on social media showed enthusiastic fans shouting slogans, waving at the actor, and attempting to move closer to him despite security arrangements at the venue.

Fans of Jr NTR created a massive frenzy in Bengaluru on Sunday as the actor arrived to attend the opening of KIMS Hospitals. The star’s presence drew huge crowds, with hundreds of fans gathering both inside and outside the hospital premises to catch a glimpse of him.

Police personnel deployed at the venue intervened to restore order as the crowd continued to push forward. Reports said officers had to resort to a mild lathi charge to disperse fans and bring the situation under control. Officials then created a security corridor to ensure that the actor could safely enter the hospital premises without further disruption.

Social media reacts Several fans expressed concern and frustration over the incident. One wrote, “Why do such incidents mostly happen in the South? The level of fan frenzy is worrying. We’ve seen it at Vijay’s event in TN, Allu Arjun in Hyderabad, the RCB rally in Bangalore, and now this.” Another added, “This is the reason NTR always avoids public events – but I don’t know why he came to open the hospital.” A third comment read, “We never learn from the past, and we never grow,” reflecting anxieties about safety at such large gatherings.

Jr NTR remained calm Despite the chaotic scenes, Jr NTR remained calm and acknowledged the fans gathered outside. Dressed in a stylish outfit, the actor waved and greeted supporters as he entered the building for the inauguration event. His brief interaction with the crowd further fuelled excitement among fans who had waited for hours to see the star.

Several videos capturing the moment of his arrival and the huge crowd at the hospital have since surfaced online. In some clips, fans can be seen rushing through the building lobby as security personnel struggle to control the flow. One fan also threw a flower at him, which he threw back as a gesture of admiration.

Authorities are now reviewing the incident and the event's security arrangements, as the overwhelming turnout of fans briefly disrupted the hospital inauguration.

Jr NTR's latest work Jr NTR’s recent work includes the action thriller War 2, released in August 2025, in which he starred alongside Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani. The film marked his entry into Bollywood and received attention for its high-octane action sequences.

He is currently focusing on Telugu projects, including the action drama Dragon, directed by Prashanth Neel, which is still in production with international shoots underway. It is supposed to be a summer 2026 release. He is also expected to work on the sequel Devara 2 which is expected to relase next year.