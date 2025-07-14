Angry Jr NTR scolds fans for chanting 'Jai NTR' at Kota Srinivasa Rao's funeral, internet applauds gesture of respect

Telugu star Jr NTR earned love and respect from the internet after he reprimanded his own fans at the funeral of Kota Srinivasa Rao on Sunday. The actor was addressing the media after the funeral and paying respects to the deceased acting legend, when his fans began to chant his name. NTR left the dais but then came back to set the record straight. Jr NTR reprimanded his fans for chanting his name at veteran actor Kota Srinivasa Rao's funeral.

Jr NTR scolds his fans at Kota Srinivasa Rao's funeral

In a video from the funeral that has been shared widely on social media, NTR addresses the reporters gathered there, talking about Kota Srinivasa Rao's legacy and impact on Telugu cinema. "Let’s celebrate the legacy he left behind through his unforgettable performances, across all our mediums, without sorrow,” he said in Telugu. As NTR finished his statement and turned around, a few fans (gathered off camera) began chanting 'Jai NTR' (Hail NTR). Upon hearing this, NTR turned around and came back. Pointing a finger at the fans, he said, "No, Jai Kota Srinivasa Rao!"

The fans repeated NTR's chant while the others present applauded the gesture from the RRR star. "What a gesture of respect," one person wrote on Twitter in response to the video. Another added, "The star is respectful but the fans are foolish." Many others criticised the fans for making it awkward for the actor. "What is this fan base. So foolish," one added.

Kota Srinivasa Rao's death

Veteran Telugu actor and former BJP MLA Kota Srinivasa Rao, known for his highly acclaimed performances, died in Hyderabad on Sunday due to age-related ailments. He was 83. In a career that spanned about five decades, Rao acted in about 750 films in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. He debuted in 1978 with Pranam Khareedu, which was also Chiranjeevi's first film.

Over the years, he worked in several acclaimed and successful films, including Pratighatana, Satruvu, Ahana Pellanta, Hello Brother, Money, Siva, and Gaayam. In Hindi films, his most notable role came in Ram Gopal Varma's, where he acted alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

A recipient of Padma Shri, Rao had served as a BJP MLA from Vijayawada East assembly constituency in Andhra Pradesh from 1999 to 2004. His death saw tributes coming not just from the film industry but even from Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.