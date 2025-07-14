Kota Srinivasa Rao: Veteran Tollywood actor who left indelible mark in 750 movies

Tollywood actor and former lawmaker Kota Srinivasa Rao died at the age of 83 at his Filmnagar residence in Hyderabad in the early hours of Sunday, after battling with health problems and age-related issues, his family members said. Tollywood actor and former lawmaker Kota Srinivasa Rao died at the age of 83 at his Filmnagar residence in Hyderabad in the early hours of Sunday (HT photo)

Rao is survived by his wife Rukmini and two daughters. He had a son Kota Prasad Rao, who died in a tragic road accident in Hyderabad in 2010.

The veteran actor, known for his versatile performances as villain, lead actor and occasionally as a comedian, made an indelible mark in Telugu cinema and also acted in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. He has acted in 750 films, including 30 Tamil films, 10 in Hindi, eight in Kannada, and one film in Malayalam. His final Telugu film appearance was in Suvarna Sundari, a Telugu film released in 2023.

Born on July 10, 1942, in Kankipadu of Krishna district, Andhra Pradesh, Kota was from a culturally rich family — his father, Kota Seetharama Anasuyamma, encouraged his interest in acting from a young age. He began performing in stage dramas during his student years.

Before joining the film industry, he worked at the State Bank of India and participated in theatre performances. He debuted in Telugu films with the 1978 release Pranam Khareedu. He went on to become one of the most sought-after supporting actors in Telugu cinema. Apart from acting, he also sang songs in a couple of Telugu films.

Kota received nine prestigious Nandi Awards from the Andhra Pradesh government for his roles. He was conferred with Padma Shri in 2015 and received it from then-President Pranab Mukherjee.

In addition to his cinematic achievements, Kota also had a brief stint in politics. Representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he was elected as MLA from Vijayawada East constituency and served from 1999 to 2004.

Extending his condolence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X: “Anguished by the passing of Shri Kota Srinivas Rao Garu. He will be remembered for his cinematic brilliance and versatility. He enthralled audiences across generations with his riveting performances. He was also at the forefront of social service and worked towards empowering the poor and downtrodden. Condolences to his family and countless admirers.”

Besides PM, Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandababu Naidu, deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, Andhra Pradesh governor Abdul Nazeer, Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy and several Tollywood film personalities condoled the demise of Kota Srinivasa Rao.

“My tributes to Padma Shri awardee Rao, who mesmerised generations of audiences with his acting brilliance. I offer my deepest sympathies to his family,” said Naidu in a post on X.

Abdul Nazeer also mourned Rao’s death, saying the actor made a lasting impression with his stage and screen performances that touched crores of Telugu-speaking audiences worldwide.

“The demise of renowned actor Rao, who won the hearts of film audiences with his diverse roles, is deeply saddening,” Nazeer said in the press release from Raj Bhavan.

He noted that Rao’s roles would remain etched in Telugu film history, and termed the death an “irreparable loss” to the industry and the theatre community.

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also conveyed his grief, saying that Rao’s artistic legacy and impact on Telugu cinema would be remembered for generations to come. “Rao’s versatile performances left an indelible mark in Indian cinema. I offer heartfelt condolences and pray for peace to his soul,” said Reddy in the post on X.

With PTI inputs