Jr NTR shares rare picture with wife Lakshmi Pranathi to wish her on birthday; fans can't get enough of their cuteness

Actor Jr NTR is in Japan to promote his film Devara: Part 1. His wife Lakshmi Pranathi joined him for the promotional tour and they celebrated her birthday there on Wednesday. Tarak even posted a rare picture with Lakshmi on his Instagram to wish her a happy birthday. (Also Read: Jr NTR dances his heart out with fan dressed like him at the premiere of Devara in Japan. Watch) Jr NTR celebrated his wife Lakshmi Pranathi's birthday in Japan.

Jr NTR’s adorable birthday wishes for Lakshmi Pranathi

Jr NTR dropped two candid photos with Lakshmi on his Instagram, endearingly calling her ‘ammalu’ as they twinned in black. One picture shows him pulling her in for a hug, and another shows her beaming as she holds his arm. Posting the pictures, the actor wrote, “Ammalu… Happy Birthday…(heart emoji)”

Fans couldn’t get enough of their cuteness, and many left heart eyes and heart emojis under the post. One fan commented, “Love this pics. Together always (evil eye emoji)” Another fan joked, “Are they dating eachother??” One Instagram user wrote, “Ammalu >>>>” and another commented, “Ammalu is being cuteeeeeee.” A fan even called them ‘most adorable pair’ while others left wishes for their ‘vadinamma’ (sister-in-law) in the comments.

Jr NTR and Lakshmi got married in 2011. They have two sons, Abhay Ram and Bhargav Ram, who were born in 2014 and 2018. The actor rarely posts pictures with his family on social media, choosing to share more about his work.

Devara: Part 1 to release in Japan

Koratala Siva’s Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Devara: Part 1 will be released in Japan on March 28. A premiere was held for fans earlier this week that saw the actor dancing his heart out with a lookalike. Posting a video from the film’s premiere, Jr NTR wrote on Instagram, “Overwhelmed, Japan! Can’t wait for the Japanese audience to experience #Devara in cinemas from March 28th.”

He is currently shooting for Ayan Mukherji’s War 2 with Hrithik Roshan, marking his debut in Bollywood. A yet-to-be-titled film with Prashanth Neel slated for release during Sankranthi 2026 is also in the works.