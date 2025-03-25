Jr NTR dances his heart out with fan dressed like him at the premiere of Devara in Japan. Watch

Actor Jr NTR and director Koratala Siva are in Japan for the screenings of their 2024 film Devara: Part 1. The actor met a fan who dressed up like him at the premiere and even danced to Ayudha Pooja, videos of which have surfaced online. (Also Read: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-starrer War 2 to release on this date. Check details) Jr NTR and his fan who dressed like him danced at the screening of Devara.

Jr NTR dances with fan dressed like him

Comedian Kintaro attended the premiere of Devara in Tokyo on Monday. The performer participated in the screening dressed like Jr NTR’s character Devara, much to his delight. They even danced to Ayudha Pooja song at a Japanese theatre with Jr NTR joining in, much to everyone’s delight. In the video posted by Devara’s Japanese fan page, Kintaro and Jr NTR match steps as the audience cheered them on loudly.

Jr NTR was last in Japan for SS Rajamouli’s RRR screening, which was released in October 2022 after its March release in India. The actor thanked fans for the love and said, “I am grateful for the connection with the people of Japan. This is a special film full of soul. I hope you enjoy it.” He said about RRR’s Academy Award win, “Thanks to Japan, we won an Oscar, now this feels like my home. I hope you continue to enjoy Indian films and support them.”

Kintaro, who got a hug from Jr NTR after the performance, also posted pictures with the actor on their Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) and wrote that dancing with him was a ‘blast’.

About Devara: Part 1

According to Sacnilk, Devara earned ₹292.03 crore net in India and ₹421.63 crore worldwide. The film, which also stars Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Srikanth and Shine Tom Chacko, sees Jr NTR in dual roles as father and son – Devara and Vara. It received mixed reviews and was a commercial success after its release in September last year.