Jr NTR thanks Alia Bhatt for personalised gifts for his sons, wants one for himself: 'You're the sweetest'

On Saturday, Jr NTR put up a post on his Instagram Stories thanking his RRR co-star Alia Bhatt for her sweet gesture for his sons. The Darlings actor has a eco-conscious clothing brand for young children and she sent out two personalised gift bags for his sons Abhay and Bhargav. NTR also joked that he wanted one for himself as well. Alia responded that he was the sweetest and she would make something especially for him. (Also read: Jr NTR welcomes Janhvi Kapoor for NTR 30 launch ceremony, SS Rajamouli claps first shot. Watch) Alia Bhatt and Jr NTR had worked together on SS Rajamouli's RRR.

Jr NTR wrote on his Instagram Story, "Thank you @aliaabhatt, @edamamma puts a smile on Abhay and Bhargav's faces... Hope to see a bag with my name soon... (winking face emoji)." His photo showed two white cloth tote bags labelled with his sons' names on a table. The bags had drawings by children on it and said, 'You're my favourite human bean.'

Jr NTR shared a photo of Alia's gift for his sons.

Alia responded by calling NTR the sweetest.

Alia shared his post and added, "Yay !! Haha I will make whole bunch of special Ed wear only for you (red heart emojis) you're the sweetest thank you!!" The actor launched the clothing brand in 2020. The brand offers naturally sourced and sustainable apparel for children aged two to 14 years.

When launching her brand in 2020, Alia Bhatt had stated, "This is a time of great uncertainty for the whole world. The universe is sending us a message: if we mess with nature, there is a price we all have to pay. If there is a way when we can coexist with nature, include a way to care for nature in everything we do, it would go a long, long way."

The actor recently launched his project, NTR 30, with director Koratala Siva on Thursday. RRR director SS Rajamouli was present as a special guest at a pooja ceremony and clapped the first shot. Janhvi Kapoor is making her Telugu debut with the film.

RRR won the Oscar for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards on March 12. It featured Ram Charan as Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and NTR as Komaram Bheem. Alia played Ram's love interest Sita in her Telugu debut. Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris were also part of the cast.

