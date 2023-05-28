Jr NTR fans surround him as he visits NTR Ghat on grandfather's 100th birth anniversary

Actor Jr NTR on Sunday was seen arriving at NTR Ghat in Hyderabad on the occasion of his grandfather, actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao's 100th birth anniversary. Several videos and photos from his visit have surfaced online. In all of them, the actor's security personnel are seen having a hard time as fans mobbed the actor for his one glimpse. Also read: Ray Stevenson was 56 when he filmed action scene in RRR; Jr NTR, Thor and Star Wars teams condole actor's death

Jr NTR on Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao's 100th birth anniversary

Jr NTR marks Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao's 100th birth anniversary.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a video, Jr NTR is seen arriving at the Ghat in a casual look. He wore a white shirt. As he entered the Ghat, fans were heard screaming his name. While he was surrounded by security guards, fans are seen going berserk to catch a glimpse of Jr NTR. Many were also seen recording the moment on their phones.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Some other visuals from the Hyderabad Ghat showed the venue was decked up with flowers and banners to mark NTR's centenary. In pictures, Jr NTR was seen paying floral tribute to his grandfather with folded hands.

Earlier in the day, Jr NTR had posted a photo of his grandfather. In the caption of his post, the actor wrote, “Touch our hearts once more Grandpa.” Several other actors also paid tribute to NTR.

Celebrities remember Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao

Chiranjeevi recalled the contributions of Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao in the industry and wrote in Telugu, "A million or one...not a hundred years...will remain in our minds forever and ever. History will proudly tell posterity about them. Shri NTR was born for such a reason. My association with Shri Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, who brought glory to the Telugu nation, will always be memorable to me. Remembering Rama Rao on his centenary."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I ain’t going to talk about politics or affiliation or anything other than the following movie. ‘Dana Veera Sura Karna’,” added Vishnu Manchu with a throwback photo. “Remembering the 'LEGEND' who has left his eternal footprints as An Actor & Leader inspiring the future generations, #NTRamaRao Garu on his 100th birth anniversary,” said Sai Dharam Tej.

Directed Vamsee tweeted, “Remembering the Legendary actor, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao garu on his 100th birth anniversary.” “It is an honour and privilege to be a part of NTR Centenary Celebrations In Bahrain. I am overwhelmed by the love and affection shown by the Telugu People here. Thank you Bahrain,” shared actor Rohith Nara from a celebration event.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10