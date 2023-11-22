Jyothika opens up about her ideal marriage: ‘It is important to respect and appreciate your partner’

Jyothika and Suriya have been married since 2006 and the former recently opened up about what her ideal marriage looks like. Talking about it in an interview with Saina South Plus, Jyothika elaborated on why she believes it’s important to not just fall in love, but ‘rise in love’ as well. The interview was held as part of promotions for her upcoming Malayalam film with Mammootty, titled Kaathal - The Core. (Also Read: Why Jyothika married Suriya just a month after he proposed: ‘I had earned all the money I needed’)

‘Don’t take your partner for granted’

Jyothika and Suriya have been happily married since 2006(Instagram)

Years ago in an interview, Jyothika had reportedly said, “It’s important not just to fall in love, but to rise in love as well.” When asked to elaborate on the same, she said, “It’s important to respect and appreciate one’s partner. Do not take your partner for granted. When you respect and appreciate them, love is something that happens automatically.” Mammootty, who sat in on the interview with her agreed, saying, “That kind of love grows stronger and sweeter as the couple grow old together.”

‘I married Suriya because he respects me’

In interviews she has given to Galatta Plus and Behindwoods in the past, Jyothika stated that she wanted Suriya for herself because of the respect she got from him. “Suriya always acted only to the extent the director asked him to and never took undue advantage,” she said of her experience of working with him for seven films. After working 9-6 for ten long years, Jyothika was happy to be married when Suriya proposed. “I had earned the money I needed by then. I married him in a month,” she said.

Her upcoming projects

Jyothika will soon be seen in the Malayalam film Kaathal - The Core, which also sees Mammootty play the lead. She plays a wife looking to divorce her husband in the film. Apart from that, the actor also has a few Hindi projects lined up.

