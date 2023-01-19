Kajal Aggarwal celebrates son Neil turning 9 months old, calls him 'my darling boy'. See their heartwarming pics

Kajal Aggarwal took to Instagram and shared pictures of herself with son Neil Kitchlu as he turned 9 months old. She posted a series of adorable pictures with Neil as she showered love on him. She also wrote a heartfelt note, and called him ‘my darling boy’. Kajal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu welcomed Neil in 2022. Fans loved Kajal's post and dropped sweet messages in the comment section. (Also read: Kajal Aggarwal gives a peek at son Neil's face in new pic as she thanks everyone for ‘best birthday ever’. See pic)

In the pictures, Kajal sported a white shirt with blue jeans and had minimal makeup on. Her son, wore a blue flannel shirt with dark pants and black socks. In one of the pictures, Kajal looked straight into Neil's eyes with affection and in another, she held him in her arms.

Kajal Aggarwal shared cute pictures with son Neil via Instagram Stories.

Taking to Instagram Stories, she shared a cute picture with her son, in which she held up her son and looked at him with love, and wrote, “#My bubble turns 9 months old.”

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Kajal wrote for Neil, “@Neilkitchlu I can’t wait to see all the things God will do through you. In the meantime, we stay thankful for the past 9 months, and the years ahead. Happy 3/4th birthday, my darling boy.”

Reacting to the post, one of Kajal's fans wrote, “A great actor and a great mother. Love and respect ma'am.” Another fan commented, “Aww!! So lovely (smiley face with tears, red heart and evil eye emojis).” Other fan commented, “Awwwee Neil baby, ma'am you are lucky to have such a beautiful son (red heart emoji).” A fan's comment read, “So beautiful and emotional moment for every woman to become a mother.” “Beautiful smiles,” added one. Many fans dropped heart emojis for little Neil.

Kajal got married to businessman Gautam Kitchlu in 2020. The two were blessed with a baby boy, whom they named Neil, on April 19, 2022. When her son turned four and six months old, she shared heartfelt notes and talked about parenthood on social media handle. She celebrated Neil's six months milestone earlier, and wrote, "I can’t believe how fast the past 6 months have gone by or the profound change that has taken place in my life. I’ve gone from a scared young woman holding a wriggling mass on her chest and wondering how she was going to care for it to now fulfilling mommy duties and learning as I go along. Of course, balancing full time work and ensuring I never compromise on my time, attention, love, nurturing care for you- is extremely challenging.”

After embracing motherhood, Kajal has been working on her comeback film, Indian 2 alongside Kamal Haasan and Priya Bhavani Shanka . Besides Indian 2, she has three Tamil films-- Karungaapiyam, Ghosty and Uma as her upcoming projects.

