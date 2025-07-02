Kannappa box office collection day 6: Vishnu Manchu film shows no sign of growth, earns less than 1 crore

Kannappa box office collection day 6: Vishnu Manchu-starrer Kannappa with a lot of expectations given the subject matter and the star-studded cast attached to it. The film opened to mixed reviews and has so far not shown any massive growth at the box office in its first week of release. As per the latest update on Sacnilk, the film is yet to cross the ₹30 crore mark in India. (Also read: Suriya sends flowers to Vishnu Manchu to congratulate him on the release of Kannappa: ‘So proud of you’) Kannappa box office collection day 6: Vishnu Manchu in a still from Kannappa.

Kannappa box office update

On its first Wednesday, Kannappa collected ₹ 0.93 crore, its lowest single-day earnings so far. The box office numbers saw a massive dip from Monday itself, and the film is yet to recover from that. Kannappa touched ₹9.35 crore on its opening day but saw a 23.53% dip on Saturday and brought in ₹7.15 crore. On Sunday, the film minted ₹ 6.9 crore. The film has now taken its six-day total to ₹28.43 crore.

About Kannappa

Vishnu has called Kannappa his dream project for many years now, first talking about it almost a decade ago. The film is based on the lore of a hunter called Thinnadu, who is an atheist but turns into one of Lord Shiva’s greatest bhakts. It is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh.

After the release, Vishnu was talking to the press about the film in Hyderabad, where he claimed that the team had to sacrifice good scenes in the film due to shoddy VFX. “It’s a massive lesson for me, though. It’s such a lesson that I’ll never repeat that mistake again. But a lot of people watching the film didn’t even realise it. The team was happy that no one cared about it,” said Vishnu.

Apart from Vishnu, Kannappa stars Mohanlal, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal, Preity Mukhundhan, Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Brahmanandam, Brahmaji, Siva Balaji, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav, Devaraj, Mukesh Rishi, Raghu Babu, and Madhoo.