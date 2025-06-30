Suriya sends flowers to Vishnu Manchu to congratulate him on the release of Kannappa: ‘So proud of you’

One of the most awaited films of the year, Mukesh Kumar Singh’s Vishnu Manchu-starrer Kannappa, was released in theatres on Friday. The film has earned ₹20 crore net in India on its first three days, already becoming one of Vishnu's highest-grossing films. Now, actor Suriya has extended his best wishes on the release of the film and sent a bouquet of flowers to Vishnu to congratulate him. (Also read: Vishnu Manchu claims he sacrificed good scenes in Kannappa due to shoddy VFX amid criticism) Vishnu Manchu's devotional film Kannappa was released in theatres on Friday.

Suriya's note for Vishnu Manchu

Vishnu took to his X account to share a picture of the flowers along with the note, and wrote in the caption, “Big brother @Suriya_offl! Thank you so much for the flowers and more so the message. I continue to look at your work for inspiration and today getting such a message from you is one of the biggest highlight. Love you my big brother (sic).”

The note from Suriya read, “Big congratulations dear brother Vishnu on this amazing milestone! Your passion, hard work and faith through all the expectations have truly paid off. So proud of you for creating something that touches so many hearts. Wishing you even more success ahead.”

About Kannappa

Vishnu has called Kannappa his dream project for many years now, first talking about it almost a decade ago. The film is based on the lore of a hunter called Thinnadu, who is an atheist but turns into one of Lord Shiva’s greatest bhakts. It is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh.

Kannappa stars Vishnu Manchu in the lead role and also features star-studded cameos by Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, and Kajal Aggarwal. The film also stars Preity Mukhundhan, Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Brahmanandam, Brahmaji, Siva Balaji, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav, Devaraj, Mukesh Rishi, Raghu Babu, and Madhoo.

Meanwhile, fans saw Suriya last in Kartik Subbaraj's Retro. The film is available to watch on Netflix.