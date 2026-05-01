Koratala Siva announces new film with Jr NTR's uncle Nandamuri Balakrishna, fans wonder if Devara 2 is shelved

Director Koratala Siva has announced his next film after 2024’s Devara: Part 1, starring Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. He will now be teaming up with Tarak’s uncle, Nandamuri Balakrishna, for his next. Fans, however, are confused if this means that Devara: Part 2 has been shelved.

Koratala Siva’s upcoming film with Balakrishna

After Jr NTR's Devara, Koratala Siva has announced a new film with Balakrishna.

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On Friday, production house Yuvasudha Arts announced that Siva’s next film will be with Balakrishna. They wrote, “The Stars Align. A Festival Awaits. #NBKxKoratalaSiva #NBK112.” The text on the poster they released reads: “Power meets purpose. Mass becomes a moment. Shoot begins soon.” A source close to the unit says, “The director has already locked the script, and regular shooting will commence soon.” Further details regarding the cast and crew have yet to be announced.

Internet wonders about Jr NTR’s Devara 2

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{{^usCountry}} When Devara was released in 2024, the film received lukewarm reviews and grossed ₹428 crore worldwide. Since then, there have been reports that the film is being shelved. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When Devara was released in 2024, the film received lukewarm reviews and grossed ₹428 crore worldwide. Since then, there have been reports that the film is being shelved. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Jr NTR, however, insisted after its release that the sequel would be massive. He even addressed the film's reviews and told India Today, “The director has already locked the script, and regular shoot will commence soon.” Earlier this year, producer Sudhakar Mikkilineni also insisted Devara 2 would be made and said at an event, “We will begin shooting for it in May this year. We plan to release it next year, in 2027. The film will surely be another blockbuster hit.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jr NTR, however, insisted after its release that the sequel would be massive. He even addressed the film's reviews and told India Today, “The director has already locked the script, and regular shoot will commence soon.” Earlier this year, producer Sudhakar Mikkilineni also insisted Devara 2 would be made and said at an event, “We will begin shooting for it in May this year. We plan to release it next year, in 2027. The film will surely be another blockbuster hit.” {{/usCountry}}

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However, come May, it is Balakrishna’s film that was announced. Confused fans took to the internet to wonder whether Devara 2 had been shelved. One X (formerly Twitter) user commented, “Devara 2 thiyyakunda veedu oorantha thiruguthunnada (This man is roaming around without making Devara 2).” Another wrote, “Devara 2 radhu ani na pandhem 175rs (I bet ₹175 that Devara 2 will not be made).”

Numerous people also commented, “Devara Part 2 officially shelved?” Responding to the numerous comments wondering about Devara 2, one X user even joked, “Adhi teliyalantey meku mundhu devara katha teliyaali (If you want to know that, you must first know Devara’s story),” referring to a dialogue from the film which later became a meme.

Tarak is currently shooting for a yet-to-be-titled project with Prashanth Neel, which will be released in 2027. Balakrishna is also shooting a film with director Gopichand Malineni. The film also stars Nayanthara in the lead role.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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