Devara 2: Makers announce sequel to Jr NTR film amid rumours of it being shelved, Koratala Siva returns as director

It is official! Devara 2, the sequel to Jr NTR-starrer, has been officially confirmed by the makers of the film on the one-year anniversary of the film's release date. Yuvasudha Arts took to their X account to share the announcement with a poster of the sequel featuring Jr NTR. (Also read: Jr NTR says Devara was never meant to be released in 2 parts; says this about Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor's roles) Devara: Part 1 released in theatres on September 27, 2024 in five languages: Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

All about Devara 2

Yuvasudha Arts shared the poster with the title Devara 2, which saw Jr NTR in costume of his titular character, looking directly at the camera. The caption of the post read, “It’s been one year since HAVOC struck the shores, trembling every coast… and the name the world remembers is #DEVARA. Be it the FEAR it unleashed or the LOVE it earned, the streets will never forget. Now gear up for #Devara2. Man of Masses. @tarak9999. A #KoratalaSiva Film. An @anirudhofficial MUSICAL 🎶 @NTRArtsOfficial @YuvasudhaArts @DevaraMovie.”

The sequel will also have Koratala Siva as the director, with Anirudh Ravichander returning as the music composer. Part 1 was released in theatres on September 27 last year. Despite mixed reviews from critics and the audience, the film collected over ₹400 crore gross worldwide. The film ended on a cliffhanger, reminiscent of Baahubali, and doesn’t answer a key question posed in the film's beginning, leaving it all for the sequel.

What Jr NTR said

There were several rumours of the film being shelved that were doing the rounds on social media. Jr NTR had earlier spoken about the sequel after the film's release last year and told Associated Press, “I just want my director, Koratala Siva, to take a month off. I told him, you know what? This is my gift. I said I am going to send you away from Hyderabad. Go for a month and a half, just go, have fun, and don’t think about anything. Come back, and then we will start writing for it again. Let’s just refresh, re-energise, rethink, recalculate, recalibrate, and then we will write Devara 2.”