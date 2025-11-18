Ravi Basrur says his music for Jr NTR, Prashanth Neel's film will be nothing like KGF or Salaar: ‘Epic yet rooted’

Ravi Basrur has worn many hats throughout his career in the film industry, including music composer, lyricist, and director. After becoming a household name thanks to his scores for films like KGF, Salaar, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and Marco, the Kundapura native is excited about the release of his first original score album, titled Titan. Music composer Ravi Basrur talks about composing the music of Prashanth Neel's film with Jr NTR.

“This is something I’ve wanted to do for a long time – to step away from the film structure and tell a story purely through sound,” Ravi tells Hindustan Times in an interview. He also gets candid about what makes his work for the upcoming NTR-Neel film, rumoured to be named Dragon, different from his previous work. Excerpts.

Titan is born from strength and silence

One would think that silence is the antithesis of anything music-related, but Ravi says Titan found its roots in just that. “The idea came from my fascination with strength and silence, the balance between power and peace, like the myth of the Titans themselves. Every track is built around that idea, larger-than-life energy but rooted in emotion,” explains the musician.

The album has now been two and a half years in the making, with some of its compositions brought to life much earlier than that. “I kept refining them until I felt they had their own identity. I experimented with new textures, orchestral layers mixed with traditional coastal rhythms and modern sound design. I also worked with a few international musicians, which helped me expand my sonic palette,” adds Ravi.

Songs like Every End Is A Beginning and Roar Of Tornado have already been released from Titan, and Ravi calls the response to them ‘overwhelming.’ “People have connected deeply with the energy of the tracks, they say it motivates them, makes them feel powerful. That’s the best compliment for a composer. It’s encouraging to see audiences accepting something outside of mainstream cinema soundtracks,” says Ravi.

Proud of Kannada cinema’s rise

Ravi had a busy 2025, what with directing Veera Chandrahasa, which was released in April, composing scores for various film projects and now, releasing Titan. “I’ve barely stopped to breathe. However, creatively, it has been one of the most rewarding times of my life. Every project pushed me in a different way,” he says.

Talking about his directorial, which he also co-produced, Ravi adds, “Veera Chandrahasa is extremely special because it explores the years-old art form Yakshagana. It has been a 12-year dream to bring this magnificent tradition, which is a living expression of music, dance, rhythm, and storytelling, to the cinema. The music you hear in the film is also unlike anything in mainstream cinema.”

The Kannada film industry also had a good year, what with films like Kantara Chapter 1 and Su From So making waves. “The recognition is absolutely deserved,” says the music composer, adding, “Kannada cinema has always had rich stories and talented people; it just needed the right moment and the right exposure. I’m proud to see our artists, technicians, and composers being recognised nationwide. As for me, I wasn’t waiting for this time; I’ve just been doing my work sincerely. And it feels good to see our industry shine.”

Ravi Basrur calls NTR-Neel film ‘epic but emotionally rooted’

Ravi has a busy slate ahead with films in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada also lined up. And one of those is Prashanth Neel’s highly anticipated film with Jr NTR. The music composer calls working with Prashanth again after Salaar ‘like returning home.’ “We understand each other without many words,” explains the musician.

When asked to describe the film, Ravi gets candid, “The NTR–Neel film is going to be massive, musically and visually. The input from Prashanth sir and the team has been to create something epic yet emotionally rooted. The soundscape will be very different from KGF or Salaar. Expect new instruments, new energy, and a lot of heart.”

Coming from a small coastal town to now composing for such massive projects in various languages, Ravi says that staying true to his roots throughout has made it a special experience. “I am grateful to the audience, to my collaborators, and to my roots. Every note I compose comes from my village, my people, and the silence of the sea I grew up near. Titan is a tribute to that journey, and I hope listeners feel that spirit in every track,” he rounds off.