Krishna's daughter Manjula Ghattamaneni pens tribute for veteran actor

Published on Nov 15, 2022

After veteran actor and Mahesh Babu's father Krishna died on Tuesday, daughter Manjula Ghattamaneni shared an emotional tribute.

Krishna's daughter, Manjula Ghattamaneni mourned the loss of the actor on Instagram.
Krishna's daughter, Manjula Ghattamaneni mourned the loss of the actor on Instagram.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Veteran actor Krishna’s daughter Manjula Ghattamaneni penned an emotional note on Instagram and said she will never come to terms with the loss. Krishna died on Tuesday in Hyderabad after he was hospitalised. Manjula posted a happy photo of the actor and addressed him as ‘Dearest Nana.' Also read: Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar share statement after his dad Krishna's death

Manjula wrote, “You are a superstar to the world and for us, at home, you are a loving, simple father who is always there for us, no matter what. Even in your hectic schedules, you made it a point to be there for us, giving us all that we need. You never gave us any lectures on how to live life. You taught us through your actions. Your simplicity, gentleness, wisdom, discipline, punctuality and generosity are unparalleled. Your legacy and immense contribution to cinema continue to live forever.”

“You are my strength, you are my backbone and you are my hero. Your love is an endless ocean. You gave us everything we need even when we didn’t know we needed it. I already miss you terribly. I miss our 11 am calls, lunches and conversations. I don’t think I can ever come to terms with your loss. Love you forever Nana,” she signed off.

Krishna was 80. He died at 4 am at a hospital in Hyderabad where was kept for treatment after a cardiac arrest, reported PTI. He was put on ventilator. The former actor, director and producer is known for his contribution in the Telugu film industry during the five decades of his career. He had starred in over 350 films ever since his debut in 1965 film Thene Manasulu. Some of his best works are Sakshi, Pandanti Kapuram, Gudachari 116, James Bond 777 and Agent Gopi to name a few.

Krishna is survived by his children from his first marriage with Indira: Mahesh Babu, Padmavathi, Manjula and Priyadarshini Ghattamaneni. He also had second wife, Vijaya Nirmala. Indira died in September of this year.

