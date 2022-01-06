Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Lakshmi Manchu tests positive for Covid-19, Rakul Preet Preet suggests ‘Watch Succession’
telugu cinema

Lakshmi Manchu tests positive for Covid-19, Rakul Preet Preet suggests ‘Watch Succession’

Actor Lakshmi Manchu has joined the list of celebrities who have been infected with Covid-19 recently.
Lakshmi Manchu has tested positive for Covid-19.
Published on Jan 06, 2022 06:30 PM IST
ANI |

Actor Lakshmi Manchu has joined the list of celebrities who have been infected with Covid-19. Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, veteran actor Mohan Babu's daughter announced that after "playing hide and seek" from the disease for two years, it has "finally caught her".

Further, in the caption, she wrote about the necessary precautions to fight the virus.

"It's going to affect everybody and get all of us just like a common cold. What we need to do is take care of our immunity and make sure our bodies are strong enough to fight the virus. So don't forget to take your vitamins and keep your mind and body in check. Don't forget to GET VACCINATED and if you are double vaccinated, find the best the booster for you," she wrote.

RELATED STORIES

In the end, she concluded by asking her friends and followers for films and show recommendations.

Also read: Varun Dhawan jokes about Mumbai's Covid situation, how everyone's friends are infected

She wrote, "Ok now suggest your top three fav shows and movies for me to watch. Send in some podcasts too!!"

Her close friend and actor Rakul Preet Singh took to the comments section and write, "Watch Succession." Succession is HBO's latest hit drama series starring Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and others.

Previously, several other films and TV celebrities including Erica Fernandes, Srishty Rode, Sharad Malhotra and Sonu Nigam have tested positive for COVID-19.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lakshmi manchu covid-19 rakul preet singh
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Omicron tally
Kazakhstan protests
Horoscope Today
Novak Djokovic
Ashes, Australia vs England 4th Test Day 2 LIVE score update
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP