Last Film Show's Bhavin Rabari, RRR feted with Special Achievement honours at Satellite Awards

Indian films Last Film Show (Chhello Show) and RRR have been announced as the Special Achievement Award Recipients for the 27th Satellite Awards by the International Press Academy (IPA). The Gujarati film's young actor Bhavin Rabari was announced as its Breakthrough Performance recipient while the Telugu film, directed by SS Rajamouli, picked up the Honorary Satellite Award. (Also read: Fans are tearing up at SS Rajamouli impressive speech at Critics Choice Awards, Kangana Ranaut reacts too)

Last Film Show, produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Dheer Momaya, writer-director Pan Nalin and Marc Duale, premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in June 2021. Bhavin plays a young boy, Samay, who falls in love with the art of filmmaking after watching a movie at a single screen theatre.

The 13-year-old is amongst the youngest recipients of the award. Speaking about his win, Bhavin shared, “I am very happy and want to thank Nalin Sir, Siddharth Sir and Dheer Bhai for the opportunity with this film. I hope we can make India Proud and win many more such awards and bring home the Oscar." Director Pan Nalin added, “The love the film and Bhavin have been receiving is humbling. This award is truly special, because it recognizes his hard work at such a young age."

Both films have also been shortlisted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) in two different categories. Last Film Show is the first Indian film in 21 years after the Aamir Khan-starrer Lagaan (2001) to be shortlisted in Best International Feature Film category at the Oscars. Lagaan went on to be nominated for the category. RRR, meanwhile, has been shortlisted in the Music (Original Song) category.

RRR has picked up a number of awards in the past week. On Wednesday, composer MM Keeravaani picked up the film's first Golden Globe Award with a win for Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. Over the weekend, both he and director Rajamouli were honoured at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association. Later, RRR also won two Critics' Choice Awards for the Best Foreign Language Film and Best Song once again for Naatu Naatu. The duo also met with filmmakers Steven Spielberg and James Cameron at different events during awards season.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail