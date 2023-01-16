Fans are tearing up at SS Rajamouli impressive speech at Critics Choice Awards, Kangana Ranaut reacts too

SS Rajamouli recently credited the many women in his life for his success during his acceptance speech as his film RRR won the Critics Choice award in the Best Foreign Language Film category. The film also won the Best Song for Naatu Naatu at the awards held in Los Angeles on Monday. All from Kangana Ranaut to several of Rajamouli's fans have reacted to his speech which ended with him saying “Jai Hind”. Also read: SS Rajamouli meets James Cameron who liked RRR so much that he watched it twice

The video of Rajamouli's speech was shared by the official Twitter handle of RRR with the caption, "RRR won the BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM award at the #CritcsChoiceawards. Here’s @ssrajamouli acceptance speech!! Mera Bharath Mahaan #RRRMovie."

Dedicating his award to the women in his life, Rajamouli said in his acceptance speech, "To all the women in my life, my mother Rajnandani, she thought school education was overrated and she encouraged me to read comics and story books and she encouraged my creativity. My sister-in-law Sreevalli, who became like a mother to me, she always encourages me to be the best version of myself. My wife Rama, she is a costume designer of my films but more than that she is the designer of my life. If she is not there, I am not here today. To my daughters, they don't do anything, just there smile is enough to light my life up."

RRR won the BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM award at the #CritcsChoiceawards 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻



Here’s @ssrajamouli acceptance speech!!



MERA BHARATH MAHAAN 🇮🇳 #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/dzTEkAaKeD — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 16, 2023

Sharing the video of Rajamouli's speech on her Instagram Stories, Kangana Ranaut wrote, "Since Indians are declared the highest earning/most successful community in the USA and most places to be honest, many are wondering how do we do this even after starting from a scratch…most of it comes from our strong family system…we really get a lot of emotional + financial + mental support from our families…and families are build, nurtured and glued together by women."

Kangana Ranaut reacted to SS Rajamoulis' speech.

A fan hailed Rajamouli for his choice of words and commented on the video, “Rajamouli started his speech with Andariki namaskaram and ended with mere Bharath mahan jai hind! That is Rajamouli.” Another wrote on Twitter, "Those final words ‘To my motherland, India, Mera Bharat Mahan’ has given me goosebumps. #SSRajamouli proved again that there is nothing in this world which you can't achieve..True hero and True Inspiration." One more fan tweeted, "No seriously. I don't know why my eyes are started to tearing up, when @ssrajamouli garu said "To my motherland, India, Mera Bharat Mahan". This pride we celebrate not only for the crew of @RRRMovie but also it belongs to all the Indians who admire cinema. This is cinema."

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON