Maa Inti Bangaaram OTT release: When and where to watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Nandini Reddy's 100 crore hit

Maa Inti Bangaaram OTT release: Nandini Reddy’s action film, Maa Inti Bangaaram, created by Raj Nidimoru, released in theatres on June 19 and has since grossed ₹100 crore worldwide. The Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer also made history as the first women-led Telugu film to reach the milestone. The film will soon hit OTT; know when and where to stream it.

When and where to watch Maa Inti Bangaaram on OTT

Maa Inti Bangaaram OTT release: Samantha Ruth Prabhu stars in the Nandini Reddy film.

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Maa Inti Bangaaram will stream on JioHotstar from July 17, 28 days after its theatrical release, as is the norm in Telugu cinema. Making the announcement, the OTT platform wrote, “July 17th Okokkodni kodathamu chudu... Prematho abbaaa (Watch the way we hit people…with love) #MaaIntiBangaaram streaming from July 17th on JioHotstar! #MaaIntiBangaaramOnJioHotstar.”

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{{^usCountry}} While the announcement did not mention which languages the film would stream in other than Telugu, many wondered whether it would be available in Hindi as well. “Hammaya ivale 150 pack veincha 1 month ki... Naa pack safe, ee okka movie chalu (I just subscribed with a ₹150 pack, this one film makes it worth it),” commented one excited fan. “ Another wrote, “Can’t wait for this one.” Numerous people commented that they also want a Hindi-dubbed version to be released. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the announcement did not mention which languages the film would stream in other than Telugu, many wondered whether it would be available in Hindi as well. “Hammaya ivale 150 pack veincha 1 month ki... Naa pack safe, ee okka movie chalu (I just subscribed with a ₹150 pack, this one film makes it worth it),” commented one excited fan. “ Another wrote, “Can’t wait for this one.” Numerous people commented that they also want a Hindi-dubbed version to be released. {{/usCountry}}

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Maa Inti Bangaaram will not be released in Hindi but will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, according to the JioHotstar website.

Maa Inti Bangaaram's listing on the JioHotstar website.

About Maa Inti Bangaaram

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Maa Inti Bangaaram is directed by Nandini Reddy, created by Raj Nidimoru, and produced by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru, and Himank Reddy Duvvuru under Tralala Moving Pictures. The film stars Samantha in the lead role, along with Gulshan Devaiah, Manjusha Mukkavilli, Diganth Manchale, Sreemukhi, Gauthami and others. Santhosh Narayanan composed the music.

The action film tells the story of Swarna (Samantha), who visits her husband, Anirudh’s (Diganth) family for the first time after two years of marriage. Even as she struggles to impress them as much as their other daughter-in-law, Anasuya (Sreemukhi), does, issues from her past crop up in the form of Karuna (Gulshan). Swarna does everything in her power to ensure her new family finds out nothing about her violent past, even if it means she might have to unleash some violence herself.

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Maa Inti Bangaaram received positive reviews from critics and the audience alike. It grossed over ₹100 crore worldwide, becoming the first female-led Telugu film to do so. Samantha revealed after the film hit the mark that an exhibitor questioned who would watch the film before its release and had said, “Why would anyone watch a heroine film? If she’s in a big hero’s film, fine. People know her for the glamour. But a film led by a heroine? Who will come? Nobody.”