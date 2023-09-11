Maharaja first look: Vijay Sethupathi launches poster for 50th film, says it will work commercially

Director Nithilan is directing actor Vijay Sethupathi's 50th film Maharaja. The first look poster of the film was released was released on Sunday in Chennai. Sethupathi took to stage at the launch and became very emotional as he spoke about the film. Vijay Sethupathi looks dangerous in Maharaja.

Maharaja poster

The poster shows Vijay in a blood-soaked shirt and pants, sitting in police station with a sickle in his hand. His left ears seems to have been chopped off too.

‘50th film not expected’

The actor said to the media, “Thank you for your praise and criticism. 50 is not expected at all. It's like a milestone. How far we have come gives us hope. Also, it adds experience. This includes patience and wisdom. Thanks to all the directors and artists who gave me good experiences.”

“After finishing the dubbing of Naan Mahaan Alla, Aruldas Annan and I exchanged each other's cell phone numbers. Suddenly one day there were two missed calls. When we call back, our friend Seenu Ramasamy is directing the film. He told me to do the film no matter what role I was given. At that time, he and I did not even have a great relationship. After that, I went and saw Seenu Ramasamy sir. Now I have reached this stage. There are two reasons why I am here. Thank you very much Aruldas. Thank you Seenu sir. Thank you for this moment,” he added.

'Maharaja will do well commercially'

Speaking about Maharaja, he said, "Natti Sir, Aruldas Anne, Singambuli Anne have all acted well. Abhirami and Mamata both acted very well. I am a fan of Abhirami Medathoda from Virumandi…It will be a movie where Maharaja talks. It will also do well commercially. While writing the film, Nithilan had written it as a film that would earn double or triple profit for the producer.

Vijay also mentioned Anurag Kashyap, who is part of the film. He said, “Anurag Kashyap is not only a director but also a good actor. I made a phone call. He said that he would definitely do it and he had come and acted.”

Vijay was most recently seen as the villain in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. The film has earned more than ₹280 crore in four days since release.

