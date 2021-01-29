Mahesh Babu announces the release date of upcoming production Major, see poster

IND USA
Telugu film Major – based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan – will release in cinemas on July 2. It stars Adivi Sesh in the role of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 04:13 PM IST
Actor Mahesh Babu on Friday announced the release date of his upcoming Telugu production Major via a poster. He went on to reveal that the film – based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan – will release in cinemas on July 2.

Mahesh took to Twitter to unveil the poster with release date.

Mahesh Babu has co-produced the film with Sony Pictures Films.

Major, which has been directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, stars Adivi Sesh in the role of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The film, which is being simultaneously made in Hindi and Telugu, also stars Sobhita Dhulipala.

Recently, Sesh opened up about the project in a promotional video. He spoke about the inspiration to make a film on the life of Sandeep Unnikrishnan. He said that the film will celebrate Sandeep’s life and won’t be about his death.

Also read: Kapil Sharma confirms wife Ginni Chatrath is expecting second baby; that's why Kapil Sharma Show is going off air

Sesh said: "I can only say that he impacted my life from the first moment I knew about him. It was in 2008, I remember when I had seen his photograph, splashed across all the channels. I didn't know what to make of it, I kept wondering, who is this man?"

He added: "There was some sort of madness of spirit in his eyes. There was madness and there was a smile, I couldn't understand it. He looked like he could be one of my family members, an older cousin, and then I found out he was Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan and he'd given his life for the country. I couldn't stop looking at that now-iconic passport photograph."

