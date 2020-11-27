Mahesh Babu unveils the first glimpse of Telugu film Major, watch video

regional-movies

Actor Mahesh Babu on Friday took to Twitter to share a video from his upcoming Telugu production Major, based on the life Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who rescued hostages during the 26/11 terror attack on the Taj Hotel in Mumbai and perished in his valorous mission.

Mahesh Babu is co-producing the film with Sony Pictures Films. “#MajorBeginnings to the inspiring journey of the nation’s undying hero, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan!! Best wishes to @AdiviSesh and the entire team! @MajorTheFilm @SonyPicsIndia @GMBents @sonypicsprodns @AplusSMovies @SashiTikka (sic),” Mahesh tweeted.

Major, which is being directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, stars Adivi Sesh in the role of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The film, which is being simultaneously made in Hindi and Telugu, also stars Sobhita Dhulipala.

The video sees Adivi Sesh talk about the inspiration to make a film on the life of Sandeep Unnikrishnan. He said that the film will celebrate Sandeep’s life and won’t be about his death.

Sesh said: “I can only say that he impacted my life from the first moment I knew about him. It was in 2008, I remember when I had seen his photograph, splashed across all the channels. I didn’t know what to make of it, I kept wondering, who is this man?”

He added: “There was some sort of madness of spirit in his eyes. There was madness and there was a smile, I couldn’t understand it. He looked like he could be one of my family members, an older cousin, and then I found out he was Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan and he’d given his life for the country. I couldn’t stop looking at that now-iconic passport photograph.”

Major, which is on the verge of completion, is expected to release next year.

