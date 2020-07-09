e-paper
Mahesh Babu is blown away by Netflix's Dark, recommends watching it with subtitles

Actor Mahesh Babu, who avidly follows content on OTT platforms, is blown away by the highly popular German web series Dark, which is currently streaming on Netflix India.

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 21:05 IST
Hindustan Times
Mahesh Babu is blown away by Netflix's Dark.
“Dark! Unbelievably conceived, written and executed. Strongly recommend watching the original German version with English subtitles,” Mahesh tweeted.

 

Dark, a science-fiction thriller with a time-travel plot, recently dropped its third season on Netflix. The show follows the aftermath of a child’s disappearance and how it unveils the hidden connections among four families. It uses time-travel to explore the implications of time and its effect on human beings.

Mahesh Babu is getting ready to start filming for his next Telugu project, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film will mark the maiden collaboration of Mahesh Babu and director Parasuram. Keerthy Suresh recently revealed that she has signed the project. She will be paired with Mahesh Babu for the first time.

Also read: Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata announced on dad Krishna’s birthday

The film will have music by SS Thaman while PS Vinod will crank the camera. The rest of the cast and crew will be announced soon. The project, which will go on the floors as soon as the lockdown is lifted, will be jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Entertainment.

Mahesh Babu’s last release Sarileru Neekevvaru was a box-office blockbuster. The film, directed by Anil Ravipudi, raked in over Rs 200 crore at the box-office. In the film, Mahesh Babu played a soldier who comes to a small town and saves a family from the clutches of a rowdy politician.

