e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 31, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Regional Movies / Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata announced on dad Krishna’s birthday

Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata announced on dad Krishna’s birthday

Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be directed by Parasuram. It is their maiden collaboration together.

regional-movies Updated: May 31, 2020 10:07 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Mahesh Babu has announced Sarkaru Vaari Paata as the title of his new film
Mahesh Babu has announced Sarkaru Vaari Paata as the title of his new film
         

Actor Mahesh Babu’s next Telugu film has been announced on the occasion of his father and veteran actor Krishna’s birthday. The film has been titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata and will mark the maiden collaboration of Mahesh Babu and director Parasuram.

On the occasion of the film’s launch, Parasuram took to Twitter and wrote: “My long wait to direct superstar Mahesh Babu garu has come to an end. Overjoyed and eagerly waiting to be on the sets. It’s a dream come true.” The film have music by SS Thaman while PS Vinod will be the director of photography. The rest of the cast and crew will be announced soon.

 

The project, which will go on the floors as soon as the lockdown is lifted, will be jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Entertainment.

Mahesh Babu’s last release Sarileru Neekevvaru was a box-office blockbuster. The film, directed by Anil Ravipudi, raked in over Rs 200 crore at the box-office. In the film, Mahesh Babu played a soldier who comes to a small town and saves a family from the clutches of a rowdy politician.

The film also featured Prakash Raj, Rashmika Mandanna and veteran actor Vijayashanti, who returned to face the arc lights after 13 years, in crucial roles. Prakash Raj played the antagonist.

Mahesh Babu also has a project with Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Vanga in the pipeline. This film might only take off next year.

top news
Unlock 1: Most states to release guidelines on Sunday, Maharashtra not keen to lift curbs
Unlock 1: Most states to release guidelines on Sunday, Maharashtra not keen to lift curbs
LIVE: Russia plans Covid-19 vaccine trials by mid-June
LIVE: Russia plans Covid-19 vaccine trials by mid-June
PM’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at 11am today, focus likely on Unlock 1
PM’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at 11am today, focus likely on Unlock 1
‘A beautiful ship’: SpaceX launch brings respite to Trump amid difficult week
‘A beautiful ship’: SpaceX launch brings respite to Trump amid difficult week
Over 8,000 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours for first time; India’s tally at 182,143
Over 8,000 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours for first time; India’s tally at 182,143
Rain, thunderstorm bring relief to Delhi; heatwave unlikely for a week: IMD
Rain, thunderstorm bring relief to Delhi; heatwave unlikely for a week: IMD
Yuvraj called at night & said ‘I’m unwell, be ready’: Raina on Test debut
Yuvraj called at night & said ‘I’m unwell, be ready’: Raina on Test debut
Covid update: Centre announces Unlock 1; cases at MEA; Chinese vaccine update
Covid update: Centre announces Unlock 1; cases at MEA; Chinese vaccine update
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

regional movies

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In