Mahesh Babu’s mirror selfie with daughter Sitara goes viral, see pic

regional-movies

Updated: May 28, 2020 16:33 IST

Actor Mahesh Babu is spending quality time with his children in this lockdown. His latest mirror selfie with his daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni has gone viral on social media.

Mahesh took to Twitter to share a mirror selfie he clicked with his daughter. He captioned it: “Finding our reflections. Mastering the mirror selfie with Sitara Ghattamaneni.”

Last week, Mahesh Babu is seen playing who is taller with his 13-year-old son Gautham. In the adorable video, Gautam tells his father that he is not that tall. Soon, the actor challenged his son to see who is taller. Gautam couldn’t control his laughter.

On the career front, Mahesh will soon commence work on his next Telugu project with director Vamshi Paidipally. The duo will be reuniting after the grand success of their previous film, Maharshi.

He’s also rumoured to be playing a cameo in Chiranjeevi’s upcoming Telugu film, Acharya. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement about roping in Mahesh Babu.

The star’s last release Sarileru Neekevvaru was a box-office blockbuster. The film, directed by Anil Ravipudi, raked in over Rs 200 crore at the box-office.

In the film, Mahesh Babu played a soldier who comes to a small town and saves a family from the clutches of a rowdy politician.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor reveals how Saif Ali Khan has changed her: ‘To not always be running after money, success, fame’

The film also featured Prakash Raj, Rashmika Mandanna and veteran actor Vijayashanti, who returned to face the arc lights after 13 years, in crucial roles. Prakash Raj played the antagonist.

There are also reports that Mahesh has a project with director Parasuram in the pipeline. If his upcoming film with Vamshi Paidipally doesn’t take off immediately as planned, he’s said to commence work on Parasuram’s film.

Mahesh Babu also has a project with Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Vanga in the pipeline. This film might only take off next year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more