Mahesh Babu announces the release date of upcoming production Major, see poster
Actor Mahesh Babu on Friday announced the release date of his upcoming Telugu production Major via a poster. He went on to reveal that the film – based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan – will release in cinemas on July 2.
Mahesh took to Twitter to unveil the poster with release date.
Mahesh Babu has co-produced the film with Sony Pictures Films.
Major, which has been directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, stars Adivi Sesh in the role of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The film, which is being simultaneously made in Hindi and Telugu, also stars Sobhita Dhulipala.
Recently, Sesh opened up about the project in a promotional video. He spoke about the inspiration to make a film on the life of Sandeep Unnikrishnan. He said that the film will celebrate Sandeep’s life and won’t be about his death.
Also read: Kapil Sharma confirms wife Ginni Chatrath is expecting second baby; that's why Kapil Sharma Show is going off air
Sesh said: "I can only say that he impacted my life from the first moment I knew about him. It was in 2008, I remember when I had seen his photograph, splashed across all the channels. I didn't know what to make of it, I kept wondering, who is this man?"
He added: "There was some sort of madness of spirit in his eyes. There was madness and there was a smile, I couldn't understand it. He looked like he could be one of my family members, an older cousin, and then I found out he was Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan and he'd given his life for the country. I couldn't stop looking at that now-iconic passport photograph."
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Acharya teaser: Chiranjeevi steps out in an action-packed avatar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SS Rajamouli introduces actor Olivia Morris as Jennifer from RRR on her birthday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Allu Arjun’s Pushpa confirmed to release in cinemas on August 13, see poster
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Acharya: Teaser of Chiranjeevi's film to release on Jan 29, watch video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shoot of Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata begins in Dubai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RRR to release on October 13, see new poster featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR
- Director SS Rajamouli's RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, will be released on October 13.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mahesh Babu wishes wife Namrata Shirodkar on birthday with a beautiful post
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lucifer Telugu remake with Chiranjeevi launched, see pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SS Rajamouli begins shooting for RRR climax, shares a still from the sets
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vijay shows fan hysteria over Liger poster, promises ‘nationwide madness' next
- Vijay Deverakonda is touched by the overwhelming love from his fans after the release of the Liger poster. The film, directed by Puri Jagannadh, marks his pan-Indian debut.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy birthday Varun Tej: Here's his first look from his boxing film Ghani
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prabhas gifts watches to the unit of Radhe Shyam on Makar Sankranti
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prabhas’ upcoming film Salaar launched in Hyderabad, see pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ram Charan tests negative for Covid-19, thanks everyone for their support
- Ram Charan has revealed that he has tested negative for Covid-19. He took to Twitter to share the news and said that he can’t wait to get back to work soon.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Team of Ala Vaikuntapuramlo reunites for first anniversary bash, see pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox