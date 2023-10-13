Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni calls him ‘titan of silver screen’, says cinema is ‘in my DNA’

Actor Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni praised him, calling him 'a titan of the silver screen'. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Sitara posted a throwback picture of herself along with her family members. (Also Read | Namrata Shirodkar reacts as Mahesh Babu flaunts biceps in workout post, says she is 'speechless')

Sitara shares old pic with grandfather and family

(L-R) Late actor Krishna, Namrata Shirodkar, Sitara Ghattamaneni, Mahesh Babu and Gautam Ghattamaneni pose for the camera.

In the old photo, Sitara sat in between her parents--father Mahesh and mother Namrata Shirodkar. Her brother Gautam Ghattamaneni was also seen next to Mahesh. His father, late actor Krishna also posed with the family of four. All of them smiled as they posed for the camera.

For the picture, Namrata opted for a beige outfit while Sitara was seen in a beige dress. Mahesh Babu wore a blue shirt and black pants, while Gautam was seen in a grey shirt and denims. Krishna sported a pink shirt and black pants.

Sitara calls Mahesh 'titan of the silver screen'

Sharing the photo, Sitara wrote, "Cinema- a word that holds a very special place in my life and my upbringing. It's just not an industry for me; it's a part of my DNA. My father, a titan of the silver screen, has always been my inspiration, just like how his father was to him. My thathagaru (grandfather), known to the world as the legendary evergreen superstar Krishna (black heart emojis) has had such a profound impact and influence on us all, and I’m so proud and thankful to be a part of this legacy he left behind for my father, my brother, and me (black heart emojis)."

Fans react to Sitara's post

She also added, "Here is to the magic of cinema and to all of you who love and support my family's cinematic journey. (Clapper board and red heart emojis) #NationalCinemaDay." Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "Lovely and inspiring family." A comment read, "Beautifully written by a kid! How she expressed the emotions in simple words." A person said, "Blessed you are. That's a great legacy to earn." An Instagram user said, "So sweet star, you have a beautiful family."

About Mahesh, Namrata

Mahesh Babu and Namrata got married on February 10, 2005. They have a 17-year-old son Gautam Ghattamaneni and a daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni.

Fans will see Mahesh in Guntur Kaaram, helmed by Trivikram Srinivas. Apart from Mahesh, the upcoming film also stars Ramya Krishnan, Meenakshi Chaudhry, Sreeleela, and Jagapathi Babu in lead roles. The movie is slated to hit theatres on January 13, 2024.

