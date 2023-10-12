Namrata Shirodkar reacts as Mahesh Babu flaunts biceps in workout post, says she is 'speechless'

Former actor Namrata Shirodkar has reacted to a workout post shared by her husband-actor Mahesh Babu. Taking to Instagram, Mahesh gave a glimpse of how he spent his Thursday. (Also Read | Mahesh Babu's son Gautam Ghattamaneni turns 17, Namrata Shirodkar reveals why this birthday will be special) Namrata Shirodkar commented on Mahesh Babu's post.

Mahesh works out on Thursday

In the monochrome photo, Mahesh Babu was seen seated inside the gym as he focussed on exercising. He flaunted his biceps wearing a T-shirt and pants. Mahesh had a serious expression on his face. Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Nothing is ever black & white when it comes to hard work... shaping it up (bicep emojis)!!" He also added the hashtag--movement is medicine.

Namrata reacts to Mahesh's post

Reacting to the post, Namrata wrote, "Speechless (fire emojis)." Her sister Shilpa Shirodkar posted heart-eye emojis. A fan wrote, "Beast mode." Another person said, "Take care, Mahesh Anna. Your health is more important than these hard hits." An Instagram user commented, "Waiting for @ssrajamouli movie." A comment read, "Let the world cinema witness the beast in you @urstrulymahesh sir."

About Mahesh Babu and Namrata

Mahesh Babu and Namrata got married on February 10, 2005. They have a 17-year-old son Gautam Ghattamaneni and a daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni. Earlier this year, the couple celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary. On Twitter, Mahesh wished Namrata with a cute message and shared one of their earliest pictures as a couple. He had tweeted, “18 years together and forever to go! Happy anniversary NSG (Namrata).”

Mahesh's next film

Fans will see Mahesh in Guntur Kaaram. Recently, he unveiled the teaser of the film in which Mahesh got into action with a stick in his hand, as everyone waited for him at Mirchi Yard. Mahesh Babu shouts as he leaned on the ground and lit a beedi with two match sticks. The remaining scenes show Guntur Kaaram's enduring appeal to a wide audience by providing a peek at its fiery lead character, who is properly described by the slogan "highly inflammable." The teaser ended with a homage to legendary actor Krishna.

Helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film was tentatively titled SSMB28. The duo has given hits like Athadu (2005) and Khaleja (2010), two of many blockbusters in the actor's filmography. Other than Mahesh Babu, the upcoming film has Meenakshi Chaudhry, Sreeleela, Jagapathi Babu, and Ramya Krishnan in lead roles. The movie is slated to hit theatres on January 13, 2024.

