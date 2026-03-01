Mahesh Babu is all praise for Varanasi co-star Priyanka Chopra in his review of The Bluff: ‘Ticking all the boxes’

In his post, Mahesh Babu said, “#TheBluff is a a well mounted film with engaging action n emotions !!! (applause emoticons) @priyankachopra is in top form swashbuckling and ticking all the boxes with a packed performance… Sending all my love to the team for the amazing work (red heart emoticons).”

About The Bluff Helmed by Frank E. Flowers, the pirate action-adventure film is written by Flowers and Joe Ballarini and stars Priyanka Chopra alongside Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green and Temuera Morrison. The film received mixed reviews from critics, although Priyanka earned praise for her action-packed performance. It is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

The Hindustan Times review of the film also hailed Priyanka's performance. An excerpt read, “Priyanka Chopra is the one bright spark amid it all - well, her and the heavy-duty action that erupts on screen every time she is there. Priyanka must be aware of the rise of hyperviolent action films in her homeland over the last few years. It would be far-fetched to call The Bluff an attempt to capitalise on that trend, as the target audience here is truly international. But one does draw parallels with the Marcos and Animals back home. Mary is every bit as brutal and unforgiving as Ranbir’s Ranvijay and Unni’s Marco. But she has the advantage of being played by Priyanka Chopra, who brings sensitivity and softness, an uncharted territory in this domain. She excels at the action and even manages to convince the audience that she can be that brutal. But Priyanka’s real win in The Bluff is retaining her character’s humanity, a rarity in this genre. It’s a shame it happens in a movie that's otherwise so pedestrian.”